“Too hot to handle” is basically an extreme social distancing for money

by April 11, 2020 entertainment
"Too hot to handle" is basically an extreme social distancing for money

This is the idea behind a new Netflix dating show, “Too Hot To Handle”, which arrives ironically in the midst of a global pandemic in which the most effective preventive measure is to stay away from others.

In “Too Hot To Handle”, 10 attractive dressed in swimsuits cohabit in a paradise worthy of postcards because what they are told is going to be a hell of a summer of sexy singles. Except there is a twist: they can’t have any sexual activity if they want to have a chance to win the grand prize of $ 100,000.

With each infraction (which ranges from everything from kissing to solo gratification), the total cash prize takes a hit.

The eight episodes will be available on April 17.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_entertainment/~3/vc77VT_WTbQ/index.html

About the author: Aygen

View all posts by Aygen »

Related Posts

Kaitlin Olson and Will Forte co-star in Quibi's new comedy 'Flipped'

Kaitlin Olson and Will Forte co-star in Quibi’s new comedy ‘Flipped’

April 11, 2020
“Trolls World Tour” has a message for our coronavirus era

“Trolls World Tour” has a message for our coronavirus era

April 11, 2020
Kristin Chenoweth is a singer Carole Baskin in 'Tiger King: The Musical'

Kristin Chenoweth is a singer Carole Baskin in ‘Tiger King: The Musical’

April 11, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *