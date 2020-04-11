“Too hot to handle” is basically an extreme social distancing for money

This is the idea behind a new Netflix dating show, “Too Hot To Handle”, which arrives ironically in the midst of a global pandemic in which the most effective preventive measure is to stay away from others.

In “Too Hot To Handle”, 10 attractive dressed in swimsuits cohabit in a paradise worthy of postcards because what they are told is going to be a hell of a summer of sexy singles. Except there is a twist: they can’t have any sexual activity if they want to have a chance to win the grand prize of $ 100,000.

With each infraction (which ranges from everything from kissing to solo gratification), the total cash prize takes a hit.

The eight episodes will be available on April 17.