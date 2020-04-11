Tony and Andrew Boselli had brutal battles with the coronavirus

The son of Tony Boselli, a football player, is also recovering from a fight against COVID-19.

Florida offensive lineman Andrew Boselli, son of former Jacksonville Jaguar lineman Tony Boselli, revealed on Friday that he had also tested positive for the coronavirus, which led to his father in intensive care at the end of March.

Andrew wrote a first-person account on the Seminoles football site, claiming that he first mocked the possibility of contracting the virus until it was tested on March 21 – shortly after his parents and a brother were all tested positive.

The 22-year-old college student said the next day that he “woke up as if he had been hit by a bus” when he suffered from shortness of breath and temperatures reaching 103 degrees.

“I, like most, have seen studies that said it was primarily a danger to the elderly and thought it would not have much of an impact on me, my family or my friends,” wrote Andrew . “I even planned to spend the spring break on a cruise to the Bahamas.

“The past few weeks, however, have shown how wrong I am and how we must all deal with this epidemic.”

Young Boselli had what the doctors considered a “mild case” of the deadly virus, but added: “I promise you, even if you are young and healthy, you don’t want this virus.”

“I am grateful to say that my family and I have recovered from our fight against the coronavirus, but I also want everyone to know how hard it was,” he wrote. “I spent days feeling miserable. And my father, a strong, healthy 47-year-old man with no underlying health problems, spent three days in the intensive care unit. “

Tony, five-time Pro Bowl pro with the Jaguars, said last week that he spent five days at the Mayo Clinic after testing positive before being released on April 1.

“It was a little fuzzy, but I remember [the doctor] saying, “If we don’t stabilize your oxygen, we will have to go to the next level.” ” the elder Boselli told ESPN.com. “I remember sitting there thinking,” What do you mean, if it doesn’t work? “He said,” We don’t know which direction it’s going to go. “

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been like I thought I was going to die, but I remember having the conversation with myself: I don’t want to die here.”