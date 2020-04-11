Tom Brady wants to market ‘Tompa Bay’ and ‘Tampa Brady’

Tom Brady apparently wants to corner the clothing market with puns involving his name and his new team.

Already looking for a brand for the phrase “TB x TB,” the recently signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback filed an additional brand on April 6 for use on clothing, headgear and the shoes.

Prepare yourselves. They are really worth it.

“Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady”.

You understand?

Believe it or not, Brady is not the first to claim any of these phrases. Radio and television host Dan Patrick said on his show Friday that he and his co-hosts mentioned both of them and mentioned them on the air after the longtime New England Patriots quarterback signed with Tampa Bay on March 20.

“We were making the headlines about Brady going there, and then we joked that it was so easy. We threw “Tompa Bay” right away, then “Tampa Brady”, then I thought, “Let’s make t-shirts”. “

“Tompa Bay” shirts are still available on Patrick’s website. During Friday’s show, Patrick was informed that he could possibly receive a cease and desist letter from Brady if the NFL star gets the mark.

“Oooh,” said Patrick. “It would be good. pleasant! ”

Two other people, neither Patrick nor any of his cohorts, filed a trademark application “Tompa Bay” in front of Brady. A man from St. Petersburg, Florida, filed on March 31 with the intention of using it on hats and shirts. Someone else from Scottsdale, Arizona, filed a separate trademark application on March 18 on “Tompa Bay”, “Tompa Bay Buccaneers”, “Tompa Bay Florida” and “Tompa Bay Beach Club” for a use on all kinds of sportswear.

Last year, Brady tried to stamp his mark “Tom Terrific”, claiming he was doing it just to keep others from calling it that. This may also be what he is trying this time.

Or maybe not, based on this Friday afternoon tweet referring to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

“I never understood why Drew didn’t make Drew Orleans shirts …”, Brady tweeted.

Brady therefore seems to know of a good marketing opportunity involving a bad pun when he hears one. Wondering why he never tried “New England Brady-ots”?