Tom Brady ready to make his mark and his mark with Tampa Bay

Tom Brady has caused a sensation since his arrival in Tampa Bay and his merchandising company seeks to do the same.

Brady and his company, TEB Capital Management, filed trademark applications for “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady” on Monday to use in a line of clothing, hats and shoes, according to lawyer Josh Gerben. Trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office are the second and third trademarks filed by Brady since his arrival as a Patriots freelance player.

Brady, 42, joked about reporting his trademark filings by going to social media to mock the Saints Drew Brees quarterback.

“I never understood why Drew [Brees] didn’t make Drew Orleans shirts, “said Brady, posting a thoughtful emoji.

Brady not only seeks to make an impact on the field as a starting quarterback from the Buccaneers, but also with his brand.

On March 20, Brady registered the brand “TB x TB” and his company sells on his online store a t-shirt “TB12 Tampa Bay”.

TB12 Sports, a Brady-based company that focuses on training and health, plans to open a site in Tampa Bay after establishing it in Boston, Foxborough, New York and Los Angeles.

The quarterback, on March 20, signed a $ 50 million two-year contract with up to $ 4.5 million annually in incentives as well as a no-trade and no-franchise clause with the Buccaneers. Brady was able to keep his No. 12 jersey after his all-professional receiving teammate Chris Godwin switched to No. 14.

Brady failed to 100% file trademarks with his name after he was refused use of the phrase “Tom Terrific” in August 2019 by the USPTO. The phrase “Tom Terrific” has been closely identified with the legend of the Mets and the Hall of Fame launcher Tom Seaver.

“Although Tom Seaver is not related to the products supplied by the applicant under the mark applied for, Tom Seaver is so well known that consumers would assume a connection,” said the USPTO in its decision.