Tokyo organizers cannot guarantee the 2021 Summer Olympics

The leader of Tokyo’s efforts to organize the postponed Olympics admitted on Friday that the coronavirus could ultimately prevent the event from being held next year.

Speaking with reporters during a teleconference, Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto blamed the unpredictability of the pandemic.

“I don’t think anyone would be able to say whether it will be possible to get it under control by next July or not,” said Muto, quoted by the Associated Press. “We are certainly unable to give a clear answer.”

The Games were originally scheduled to take place in late July, but were postponed until the summer of 2021 when the International Olympic Committee and the organizers agreed that it would be too dangerous to bring together hundreds of thousands of athletes, officials and supporters. under current circumstances this summer. .

In Japan, a spike in reported cases of COVID-19 recently prompted the government to declare a state of emergency for much of the country.

“So that means that all we can do is work hard to prepare for the Games,” said Muto. “We sincerely hope that humanity next year will be able to overcome the coronavirus crisis.”

The head of the organizing committee refused to examine any option beyond July 2021.

“Rather than thinking of alternative plans,” he said, “we should put some or all of our efforts.”