Todd Gurley isn’t afraid Rams will pay him

Todd Gurley was apparently not completely surprised that the Rams had decided to cut him, and the ball carrier said “there is no hard feelings” about the payment he still expected from his old team .

Gurley, now a member of the Atlanta Falcons, said on Friday on the television show “Fox Football Now” that he always evaluates his options after each season.

“I am never naive in any situation,” said Gurley in an interview with Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson. “I always see what can and cannot happen, then I always try to see what works best for me.

“So it’s like planning for the future. Sometimes you don’t want it, but you just have to do it right … so that you can prepare yourself mentally and emotionally. “

Gurley, the 2017 NFL offensive player of the year, received a $ 60 million extension from the Rams before the 2018 season. He helped the team reach the Super Bowl despite being put in the gap then slowed down by a left knee injury late in the season. In 2019, he rushed for a career record of 857 yards.

The Rams cut Gurley on March 19, the day before, he would have received $ 10.5 million in bonuses. He agreed to the conditions with the Falcons on March 20.

“Everyone was calling me to congratulate me,” said Gurley. “I didn’t really like having time to think about the Rams’ situation. It happened so quickly that everyone showed love and support. “

Gurley played college in Georgia. He said he was happy to join a Falcons team that includes stars such as wide receiver Julio Jones, quarterback Matt Ryan and former Rams defenseman Dante Fowler.

“Julio came home as soon as I was cut by the Rams, so we cut him and I told him how I was trying to get there,” said Gurley, who agreed to the terms of a year, $ 5.5. -million contract.

Gurley said he still hadn’t taken a physical but was not worried.

“I was able to finish the season on a strong note,” he said. “Played in 15 of the 16 games. I’m pretty sure they don’t care as much as I do. “

Because of the compensatory language in his contract with the Rams, the Rams still owe Gurley $ 5.5 million. Gurley hinted on Twitter on Wednesday that the payment was “past due”. Linebacker Clay Matthews, who was also laid off and owes $ 2 million, retweeted Gurley and wrote “You and me, TG!”

The Rams declined to comment after the players tweeted on Wednesday. But someone familiar with the situation said the Rams follow standard language in all of the team’s contracts.

Gurley looked cheerful on Friday when asked how he left things with the Rams. He said he was “waiting for my money” and was due March 30.

“It’s one thing I know, when my money is supposed to come,” he said. “But everything is fine. Once my money arrives, you know, we’ll pay it right away.

“But it’s not a grudge. If you know how I am, you know how I am. I like to joke. I have too much free time right now so … I like to have fun.”

Gurley added that the Rams should “just go ahead and transfer the funds.” They got my direct deposit. “

At the end of the segment, he joked: “Hey Rams, I need my money on Monday.”