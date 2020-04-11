TMZ boss teases “What Really Went Down” with “Tiger King” in a new special

Just three weeks after the Netflix “Tiger King” docuseries swept the nation, its first spinoff show is here – with Fox and TMZ teaming up for “TMZ Investigates: Tiger King – What Really Happened? “

The hour-long special, airing Monday (9 p.m. on Fox), is hosted by TMZ founder Harvey Levin, who delves into the questions raised by the bizarre saga of seven episodes of real crime.

“It was a really well-made documentary and it clearly struck a chord,” Levin, 69, told The Post. “Increasingly, we see some of these streaming services broadcasting stories that not only are good TV, but that really start important conversations. As entertaining as the show is, there are real issues that require attention right now, and I think the show has brought it to light. ”

“Tiger King” follows 57-year-old Joe Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage), a quirky former owner of the Oklahoma Zoo who is currently serving 22 years in federal prison for animal abuse and a murder conspiracy for to kill Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist and CEO of Big Cat Rescue. The series chronicles Exotic’s feud with Baskin which ultimately led to his incarceration in 2019. Netflix says “Tiger King” is his greatest success since “Stranger Things”, and fans who have posted on it on networks social celebrities include Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Jared Leto and Dax Shephard.

In “What Really Went Down?”, Which TMZ edited in a week, Levin interviews at least 15 people on camera – a mix of familiar faces from “Tiger King” and new faces. He says we will have to watch to see what they say, but teases that new information from the sheriffs and witnesses will be revealed.

“You are going to hear from a law enforcement official conducting this investigation, and he tells us that Don Lewis [Baskin’s second husband] was murdered, “says Levin. “Second, you’re going to hear evidence that the sheriff is examining, in terms of who could have done it, and that’s very revealing. We’re talking to a woman who has never spoken before, who has certainly been one of the last people to see Don [alive], someone who worked for him. “

“Tiger King” suggests that Lewis, who disappeared in 1997 and was pronounced dead in 2002, may have been fed to one of Baskin’s tigers, although there is no evidence for this. “What really happened?” will take a closer look at this story, as well as the question of Joe Exotic’s guilt in conspiring to have Baskin killed.

“The big questions we’re looking at are, has Joe been mentored? Did he abuse animals? Who killed Carole’s husband? Should these zoos be closed? And what is the status of the various investigations at the moment? Explains Levin. “I have a sheriff on the show who says he thinks Joe was wrongly convicted … You’re going to have to decide whether it’s true or not. According to several people on our show, Joe told several people that he wanted Carole dead. He was obsessed and talked about it all the time. The interesting thing about it is that if he really wanted her dead, usually you don’t tell the world that you’re going to do it. “

Levin says he thinks “Tiger King” touched America because of its colorful characters and its “whodunit” element.

“This is an extremely entertaining show about the tigers and the people who are really there,” he says. “America loves whodunits. Who is the bad guy here, who is the good guy here?

“We are trying to present a true picture of it.”