Timothy Brown, actor of “M * A * S * H”, died at 82 years old; played 10 years in the NFL

Timothy brown, an old NFL running back which appeared later in both movie and TV versions of “M * A * SH” passed away April 4 complications of dementia, according to reports. He was 82 years old.

Brown, who became a correctional officer in Los Angeles after retiring from acting, had lived in Palm Springs, Calif.

Born in Indiana, Brown played college football at Ball State University in Muncie and then played for the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Colts in a 10-year career in the NFL.

“Timmy Brown was a great eagle of all time and one of the most dynamic versatile players of his time. He has overcome many obstacles in his life to be successful as an athlete and as an artist, “said Eagles president and chief executive officer Jeffrey Lurie in a statement.

Colts owner Jim Irsay posted a tribute to Brown on Twitter earlier this week.

With the Eagles, Brown played the 1960 NFL title game against the Packers. In 1966 Brown became the first player to kick off two touchdowns in the same game, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Later in his career, he had nine broken teeth and suffered a concussion when he was struck in the face by Dallas Cowboys defender Lee Roy Jordan, according to the Inquirer. His last game was Super Bowl III, in which his Colts lost to the New York Jets.

Former NFL broadcaster Dave Sims posted a video with highlights from Brown’s career.

In 2003, when the Eagles opened a new stadium, actor Sylvester Stallone showed up with Brown’s jersey # 22 and said Brown was his favorite player, the claimant reported.

Brown’s acting career began while he was still a football player, appearing in an episode of the television series “The Wild Wild West” in 1967.

He then won roles in the films directed by Robert Altman “M * A * S * H” (1970) and “Nashville” (1975), as well as in several films called “Blaxploitation”, including “Sweet Sugar” and ” Black Gunn “(1972) and” Dynamite Brothers “(1974).

In the film version of “M * A * S * H”, Brown played Corporal Judson. In the television series, he played Captain Oliver Jones, a character who had been played in the film by another former NFL player, Fred Williamson.

Jones’ character was removed from the series after the first season, but Brown was one of four actors to appear in both versions of “M * A * S * H”, joining Gary Burghoff (“Radar”), G. Wood (“Gen. Hammond”) and Corey Fischer (“Capt. Bandini”).

Brown has also appeared in television series such as “Adam-12” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”.

Brown is survived by a son, two grandchildren and a sister. Funeral services are delayed due to the coronavirus epidemic, reported the Inquirer.