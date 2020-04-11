Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will join Jim Nantz for the Masters weekend game

Hello friends …

Spot the imitable tickling of the piano keys that make up the CBS Masters theme music.

Even if the last two rounds of the Masters 2020 will not go as they should be this weekend – the tournament has been postponed until November due to the coronavirus crisis – CBS and its venerable voice of the Masters, Jim Nantz, have something special that could serve as a surrogate experience.

If only for two days, Saturday and Sunday.

With all the golf addicts among us, as well as sports enthusiasts in general who are glued to televisions for the Masters every year, going through the withdrawal, we will have the opportunity to watch the Masters 2004 (Phil’s first victory Mickelson in major career championship) on Saturday, and the following day, Tiger Woods’ victory “for the ages” a year ago, ending his eleven-year drought without a major.

With a fascinating touch.

Nantz spent most of the past week on Zoom videoconference calls with Mickelson and Woods, and these interviews will be featured in the coverage of the final round of the two shows.

“Phil and Tiger play by game and color throughout the broadcast, and both were just exceptional,” Nantz told the Post by phone from his home in Pebble Beach. “It’s authentic. Having Phil’s voice on his victory and Tiger in great detail on his victory – it’s going to feel different from the experience of the first time people watched it. I can’t wait to to look at it. “”

For Nantz, which is as much a part of the Masters fabric as the azaleas, the chilli sandwiches and the green jacket, having called each edition since 1986, this project is nothing less than therapeutic.

“I needed something in my life that had to do with the creative process with the Masters Weekend,” said Nantz.

Since the pandemic paralyzed the world of sport, Nantz has had to deal with the pain of missing the things he used to do. He’s as much the voice of the NCAA tournament as the Masters, and that, of course, was withdrawn last month.

“The Masters really hits home with me more than anything,” said Nantz. “Everyone knows how important this tournament is to me. It has become a wonderful part of my life, fulfilling a childhood dream of being in Augusta. It’s so incredibly strange and surreal not to be there.

“I understand that sport in our nation has a very important role. We are a country passionate about sports with many different interests in many different sports, and this one is really in tune with our culture. “

This cut chord may be repaired, if only by a few sons, through Mickelson and Woods reliving two of the most important moments in their professional lives.

Some of the more powerful comments come from Woods as the Sunday show arrives at the 12th hole, where Francesco Molinari, who was leading at the time, hit the tee in the water, took a double bogey and hit lost my mind. It was the most pivotal moment of the tournament. Everything has changed at Amen Corner.

“Tiger’s insight into all the data he put into the computer that is his brain, it was quite amazing to hear the nuance of this moment and the high level details with which he prepared for this shooting, taking all these data points and spitting. the solution as to how he should play a tee shot in the 12th when four of the last six players hit the water, ” said Nantz. “He did the smart thing and evaluated it well.”

It seems that Nantz and CBS did this correctly, giving us a bite to eat in these times of sports famine.

“I think these weekend shows are going to be a really good little distraction for all of us, at least to get lost for a while in the Masters Tournament, with Phil and Tiger helping to tell about their victories,” said Nantz . “To hear Tiger and Phil in their words … I just think it’s coming at a good time. People are looking for things to watch. We can only show so much over and over again, but there is freshness because of their involvement.

“I hope this brings some optimism and hope.”

In these difficult times, each of us needs two things.