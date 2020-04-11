‘Tiger King’ doesn’t please everyone, just ask Larry David

“I found it so disturbing,” he told the publication. “The lions and the tigers really scared me. They were going to attack someone. They were going to kill someone. I didn’t want to see them attack and these people were so crazy, I couldn’t watch that.”

Howard Stern is also not a fan of “Tiger King”. On Tuesday, Stern criticized the series for highlighting animal abuse and said it left him “disappointed” on Tuesday. He bailed out, he said, before ending the series.

“There are several reasons why I think some people might really despise this show,” Robert Thompson, director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University, told CNN. “They don’t want to spend time with these characters, people who are very sensitive to animal stories could be disturbed.”

Still, with coronavirus and “Tiger King” seemingly the two main subjects of our culture right now, watching the series can be hard to avoid – even if you hate watching it.

“Whenever something catches the eye of” Tiger King “, there is an automatic play of teeth with that feeling of American superiority,” said Thompson. “There are people who think that if so many people are so excited about something, it couldn’t be very good.”

Thompson was both “disturbed” and “captivated” by “Tiger King”.

“It’s a wonderfully elaborate thing,” said Thompson. “One of the reasons it is captivated by so many people is the way it is edited. You get to know these characters and they are waiting for one episode, two episodes, three episodes before they fall, like really major details. “

He also believes that “Tiger King” would have found a large audience regardless of the coronavirus pandemic keeping people at home.

“I think it would have been one of those things that occasionally go through the incredibly fragmented pop culture environment,” said Thompson.

But you are not alone if you cannot participate in the show.

“These investigative stories may not please you at all in the first place. I think there’s nothing wrong with the many people who don’t like it,” said Thompson. “Since some people don’t like sitcoms, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with someone who doesn’t like” Tiger King “.”