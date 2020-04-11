This day in sport: Charles Coody wins the Masters

No one was snickering at Charles Coody, a long time behind the doublers and a golfer who blew up the Masters championship two years earlier, on that date in 1971 when he shot a 70-2 par in the final round to win the Major.

The jokes addressed to the 34-year-old Texan around Augusta National that week included “the Masters will be televised nationally but Charles Coody will be in black and white”. Coody’s last laugh was when he finished two shots in front of Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller with a total of 279.

In games this weekend involving local teams that were canceled or postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clippers were scheduled to play Golden State on Saturday at the Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Warriors on March 10, the day before the NBA season’s suspension.

The Dodgers were scheduled to face the Washington Nationals in the second of three games at Dodger Stadium. The Angels and the Tigers would have met in the second game in a three-game series in Detroit.

In Major League Soccer, the Galaxy and LAFC had to play road games in Minnesota and Vancouver, respectively.

A look at memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1953 – On a sunny afternoon, USC Sim Iness tosses an American record of 185 feet 5 ¼ inches to drive the Trojans to an easy 79¾-51¼ victory over Stanford in a double competition at Palo Alto . Iness improved her record by two inches and failed to beat the world mark of the Finnish Fortune Gordian by 18 inches.

1965 – Nicklaus achieves a record 271 and wins the Masters by nine strokes over Arnold Palmer and Gary Player. Defending champion Palmer helps Nicklaus put on his second green jacket.

1971 – Goalie Keith Erickson has an appendectomy and the injury-stricken Lakers lose a second straight game to the Milwaukee Bucks 91-73 in the Western Conference playoffs. The Lakers started the series without the services of Jerry West and Elgin Baylor. Erickson is replaced by former All-American Pat Riley from Kentucky.

nineteen eighty one – Larry Holmes defeats Trevor Berbick in a unanimous 15-round decision to retain his world heavyweight title at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. It’s Holmes’s first fight since Muhammad Ali’s arrest six months earlier on the same site.

1982 – Craig Stadler defeated Dan Pohl in a Sudden Deathmatch at the Masters when Pohl missed a six-foot save putt on the first additional hole. Stadler, who led by six shots at the turn, has four bogeys on his back, including one on the last hole to force the playoffs.

1989 – Ron Hextall scores his second career goal and is the first goalkeeper to log in for a playoff goal, shooting the puck in an empty net as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Washington Capitals 8-5 in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

1993 – Bernhard Langer of Germany finishes his second Masters with a 20-foot eagle putt on No. 13. Langer scores a four-stroke victory over Chip Beck with an 11 under 277. Dan Forsman drags Langer d ‘a blow but puts two balls in the water on the par-three 12th hole for a quad bogey at seven.

2004 – Phil Mickelson, anxious after 12 years looking for a major goal at the Masters, made an 18 foot putt birdie in the last hole, winning a spectacular confrontation of nine against the South African Ernie Els. Mickelson finished nine under the 279.

2007 – Goalkeeper Roberto Luongo sets an NHL save record for his first playoff start, 72 when he won Vancouver’s 5-4 overtime 5-4 over Dallas. The sixth longest playoff game in NHL history ends with a goal by Henrik Sedin of the Canucks at 6:06 pm in the last overtime period.

