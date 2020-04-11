This crisis will tell us who we are (opinion)

As the prospect of returning to something that resembles our past lives slowly takes shape in our collective imagination – and in the corridors of power in the country – we must ask ourselves: how to balance our individual well-being against the greater risks of our response to society? In other words, how are we going to weigh economic recovery against public health, if that is in fact the compromise? The question arises before each of us, as people. It rises before our communities, our countries and the world. What does the pandemic tell us about who we are?

It seems we have never been so alone and more together. This austere paradox defines the moment. We were asked to stay away from each other. But the cliché “we are all in the same boat” never seemed more accurate.

Even in the Middle Ages, the plague did not circumnavigate the planet in a few weeks, like this stubborn coronavirus, forcing each nation to rush to safety.

Hidden in our homes, we respect with respect health workers. Most did not register to risk their lives, as soldiers do, however many of them die. Others not only get sick, but put their families at risk to save strangers, relieve the suffering of those who are breathless and die alone. These workers might call in sick, but they show up for countless hours of grim duty.

Then there are the people who give our lives a semblance of normalcy – the deliverers, the grocery clerks, the postmen, the sanitation teams, all at their posts, preventing our struggling economy from perishing.

People around the world applaud caregivers. We find comfort in their heroism. It makes us feel better in our world; maybe unconsciously, on ourselves. We are, we think. But is that you?

Are we also heroes? We are doing our best. May be. We have shown resourcefulness, innovation and compassion. Many, perhaps most of us, keep an eye on our friends and family. We stay in touch, we call, we chat via video on Zoom. We make sure our loved ones stay safe, sane.

And yet much of it is self-protective, a defense of a concentric circle – our stability cushion – only slightly larger than us. It’s natural – normal – but hardly altruistic. Do we go beyond our circle, worry about people we don’t know; are we urging our country to intervene to avoid an even greater calamity in other parts of the world?

None of this has happened. The pandemic struck at a time of nationalist introversion, “Me first”, damn the rest. If ever we needed world leadership, it is now. There are not any. Each country looks at itself. The role formerly occupied by the United States is vacant, leaving humanitarian workers to plead widely in the abyss at a time when the scale of the expected needs is so overwhelming, that only a massive multinational response can do the job.

The virus is just beginning to penetrate the poorest countries, but the catastrophe is coming. If he can massacre thousands of people in Milan, Paris and New York, imagine what he can do in overcrowded places in Africa or India. For an overview, look at what just happened in Ecuador , zero for coronavirus in South America.

Jonathan Sacks, the former Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom, said: “We all eat the bread of affliction now”, as Jews around the world have celebrated Passover like no other for thousands of years d Jewish history.

Yet many of us – the lucky ones – have been able to keep a post-apocalyptic version of normal times in our upset lives. You can almost, almost, imagine life like this indefinitely if you had to. It is remarkable how much still works under the circumstances.

There are many things we can be proud of; ingenuity, creativity are visible in our daily online connections, in the messages we receive, in inventions, ideas and the search for solutions to the unexpected problems of our common condition.

Do we discover that we are adaptable and malleable beings, capable of adapting to unexpected circumstances, or do we discover our inner hermit, capable of living with minimal real – not virtual – human contact? How difficult will it be to enter a world full of people? And when will it happen? Can it happen now that the government has broken its promise of large-scale testing?

Millions of people face desperate situations. Hundreds of millions of people around the world could plunge into poverty. This is already happening to many. The global economy could sink into a depression. This means that the suffering will be further increased.

Who are we? The question is dealt with day by day, person by person, country by country. As we reflect on it, we would do well to remember what happened after the last time the planet was faced with an economic cataclysm. Indeed, this is not an idle philosophical question for people caught in home stay orders in the event of a pandemic, with too much free time.

The Great Depression gave us the 1930s, bitterness, despair, demagogues, culminating in a calamity even greater than the initial economic collapse. It also showed us who we are.

We don’t know how it will end, but we have to consider who we are, who we want to be and what happens if we give the wrong answer.