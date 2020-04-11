These countries reopen after coronavirus – here’s how they do it

For professional athlete Irena Gillarova of the Czech Republic, the easing of restrictions on Thursday allowed him to resume training at the Juliska stadium in Prague for the first time since his country closed.

“It was great, honestly. I was full of excitement and I feel great,” the javelin thrower told CNN on Friday. “These two weeks at home have helped me enjoy my work even more than before and not take it for granted.”

Athletes have a schedule to ensure that only a certain number of people are at the stadium at a time. “I felt 100% safe,” said the 28-year-old. “I think the system is good enough and we are trying to be smart about it. We all take it responsibly.”

Dr. Peter Drobac, a global health expert at Oxford Said Business School, told CNN that these countries now easing their restrictions were “important and encouraging examples” for the West.

“We still have a lot to learn about how we are going to get out of the roadblocks in a safe and efficient manner,” he said.

Any relaxation of the limits involves risks. The World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe, Dr Hans Kluge, warned this week that the situation in Europe is still “very worrying” and stressed that “now is not the time. come to relax the measures. ”

Europe “remains very much at the center of the pandemic”, he said on Wednesday, with seven of the 10 most affected countries globally located on the continent.

And a study based on the Chinese epidemic, published in the medical journal The Lancet, suggested that blockages of coronaviruses around the world should not be completely lifted until a vaccine against the disease is found.

“In a much better place”

None of those who plan to ease their restrictions in the coming days are among the most affected countries in Europe – and they will want to avoid a second wave of infections. So how did they get here?

Drobac said that the countries preparing to relax the restrictions had something in common: they were among the first in Europe to implement blocking or severe social distancing measures and had rapidly stepped up coronavirus testing.

“They had these things in place and, therefore, they have already passed the peak of infections there,” he said. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in these countries is several tens or hundreds, rather than thousands, he said, and “they are much better off through proactive action”.

What they announced on how they plan to gradually reduce the restrictions “seems reasonable and intelligent,” said Drobac.

“It’s a very gradual process and they will be able to learn and follow things in terms of new infections. But if they get too loose and the infections start to increase, they may recede a bit. This is how each country is going to have to do it. “

Other countries looking to go their way must meet three general criteria, he added, especially if they want to avoid a second wave.

First, they must have “bent the curve” and seen a steady reduction in the number of new cases, he said. Second, their health systems must be able to cope without resorting to crisis measures such as emergency hospitals.

Third, they need a system in place for mass testing, contact tracing and isolation, so that sick people can be isolated early before infecting others, he said, ” what is Public Health 101 and what I would like us all to do from the start. “

Denmark walks a tightrope

Denmark has announced plans to return children to school and kindergarten from April 15 if the coronavirus cases remain stable.

But life there will still be far from normal.

Many restrictions will remain in place and their removal could be gradual, the government said. The ban on gatherings of more than 10 people has been extended until May 10 and all religious services, cinemas and shopping centers will also remain closed.

All festivals and large gatherings will still be banned until August, said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The borders of Denmark will remain closed.

“It will probably be a bit of a tightrope,” Frederiksen said at a media availability on Monday, according to the Reuters news agency. “If we stand still along the way, we could fall and if we go too fast, it can go wrong. Therefore, we have to take one careful step at a time.”

The nation of 5.8 million people was among the first Europeans to close its borders on March 13. During the same week, it closed schools, cafes and shops, banned gatherings of more than 10 people and visits to hospitals.

“The only way we have avoided tragic scenarios in places like Italy and the United States is [Denmark] acted quickly, “said Frederiksen on Danish national television.

Reopening of Czech stores

The Czech Republic also acted quickly to impose travel restrictions, ban major events and shut down non-essential businesses, after declaring a state of emergency on March 12. Exceptionally in Europe, it also demanded that its 10.7 million people cover their faces with masks or scarves outside the home from March 19.

These strict containment efforts now seem to be paying off, with the government announcing on Monday that it will begin easing some restrictions on coronaviruses this week.

Since Tuesday, people are allowed to exercise alone without a face mask. Stores such as construction and hardware stores, bike shops and bike repair centers are among those allowed to reopen from Thursday. The outdoor facilities for individual sports also reopen, but only to a certain extent – no more than two people can be in the same space and they cannot use showers or lockers.

Essential travel outside the Czech Republic will be allowed from April 14, according to a government press release.

Gillarova, the athlete, remains hopeful that international competition will resume at some point this year – perhaps with the European Athletics Championships in Paris in August – after the disappointment of the Olympic Games postponed to 2021.

Austria: step by step approach

Neighboring Austria, where the popular winter sports resort of Ischgl in Tyrol province was linked last month to the spread of the coronavirus to other parts of Europe, takes a different approach because it relaxes restrictions.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced this week that the country is preparing for a “resurrection” after Easter, reopening a few small stores, hardware stores and garden stores from April 14. transport.

From May 1, all stores, shopping centers and hairdressers will open; in the meantime, restaurants and hotels will open from mid-May at the earliest in a gradual process. This will happen “under strict security conditions, of course,” said Kurz.

He also warned that the danger of the coronavirus has not yet passed, citing Singapore, which has seen a resurgence of cases in recent days. “Those who think the situation is under control are wrong,” he said.

At the end of April, the government will decide to extend home schooling beyond mid-May and no major event will take place before the end of June.

“Our goal must be to gradually eliminate the disease,” said Kurz. “Let’s all get together for another week.”

Last week, Austria tested 1,500 people across the country to measure the extent of the spread of the coronavirus. The study found less than 1% of the non-hospitalized population was infected. Previously, Austria had focused testing on those who were seriously ill with symptoms associated with the virus.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Austria reached 12,969 on Thursday, said the country’s health ministry. The death toll is 295 dead.

Norway: cautious optimism

Norway is once again taking a different approach, prioritizing the reopening of schools as it eases the containment measures introduced in mid-March.

It will begin reducing its lockdowns from April 20, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said when kindergartens start to reopen. A week later, schools will reopen for students from grades 1 to 4.

“Our ambition is that all students somehow return to school before summer,” said Solberg.

The government believes the latest statistics provide a basis for “cautious optimism”, indicating that the infection rate has stabilized, said the Prime Minister.

“By working together, we have the virus under control and can begin to lift the restrictions little by little. We will do it together, carefully and taking our time.”

According to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Norway had 6,244 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Thursday and 92 deaths on Friday morning.

Germany: “A cautious hope”

Others are taking interim measures to ease their blockages, while not yet setting a firm date.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that the latest figures on coronaviruses in her country gave reason to “cautious hope”, but warned that the Germans must comply with current restrictions over the Easter weekend.

She said a decision on whether and how to relax the measures would be based on a large scientific study to be published next week.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said earlier that the country had seen a “flattening” of new reported infections as restrictive measures on public life took effect. Germany currently performs 100,000 coronavirus tests per day, he said, and 40% of its intensive care beds remain vacant despite the crisis.

“We want to gradually return to normality – but we are still far from everyday life as we knew it before the crown,” said Spahn. “Everything will not return as before. We will continue to live in Germany and with the pandemic. ”

Switzerland is also considering an exit from internment. Despite the extension of restrictions on social removal to April 26, his government has indicated that other measures could be relaxed later this month – including border controls, school closings and banning gatherings – if the spread of the virus is under control.

As these countries and others walk the tightrope between protecting public health and keeping their economy alive, it is clear that many pitfalls lie ahead.

The WHO Kluge stressed that it was “time to double and triple our collective efforts again” to eradicate the virus.

“To think that we are approaching an end point would be a dangerous thing to do,” he said. “Any change in our response strategy, relaxation of the lock status or physical distance measures, requires special attention.”