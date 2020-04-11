The United States can expect an unemployment rate of 6% until 2021: economists

The trillions of dollars in cash and loans released by the Federal Reserve and American political leaders in recent weeks are intended to build a financial bridge for the country to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and revive the economy with little or no long-term damage.

But this colossal effort will likely leave millions more Americans unemployed for a long time, according to new economic forecasts, which sees the unemployment rate in the United States not only reaching depression era levels in the coming weeks, but stay above a relatively high rate of 6% until the end of 2021.

This would represent about 4 million people added to unemployment lists for the foreseeable future – casting hopes for a rapid return to normal before the pandemic, where the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% and earnings wages accelerated for low-wage workers.

“We will see scars in this regard. This is a classic trip, “said Karen Dynan, professor of economics at Harvard University and former head of the Treasury Department who prepared new global forecasts for the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a group Washington-based economic think tank.

After jumping to perhaps 20% in the coming months, Dynan said that it expects the unemployment rate to drop “fairly quickly” to a single digit by the end of 2020.

“But even by the end of next year, I think we will still be looking at something like a 6% unemployment rate,” she said. “Many people will not find their jobs.”

A separate survey of 45 economists prepared by the National Association for Business Economics predicted a similar result. The median forecast predicted a dramatic rise in the unemployment rate due to social distancing measures and mandatory store closings used to fight the pandemic, but a more gradual decline during the recovery.

The NABE forecast projects an unemployment rate of almost 10% at the end of 2020 and 6% until 2021.

New predictions add to the debate on the “shape” of the evolving economic slowdown and the expected recovery – whether it is a deep, but potentially sharp “V” that largely puts the economy where it started, a slowdown more prolonged and a slowdown resumed that looks like a “U” or the “L” shape of a prolonged slowdown with little uplift.

Separate forecasts are optimistic in this regard. The two see a devastating contraction in the second quarter of 2020 – up to -26.5% on an annualized basis, according to the NABE survey.

But assuming the virus is under control – the dominant predicate of any current economic forecast – both see growth rebound in mid-summer and accelerate from there as the impact of government benefits and any easing social distancing rules are beginning to take hold.

“Panelists estimate that the US economy is already in recession and will remain in a state of contraction in the first half of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic severely restricts economic activity,” said NABE President Constance Hunter, economist in chief of KPMG.

“Conditions will improve by the end of the year with the support of aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus,” she said.

But the prospect of persistent job losses is sobering in the face of new programs that the Fed, Congress, and the Trump administration have approved in recent weeks to try to keep the economy “whole” during the pandemic and ready to restart a once the health crisis has passed. .

An unemployment rate of 6% is much higher than what Federal Reserve officials consider full employment. This is an even deeper blow given the historically low unemployment rates reached in the past year in a labor market that was starting to pay dividends for racial minorities, the less skilled and others who generally succeed. better later in an economic cycle.

Part of the persistent job loss, said Dynan, may be the result of a normal “churn” in the job market but distorted by the crisis. In a given month, even in normal times, hundreds of thousands of people are laid off or laid off – but for the past decade or so, they have been hired as new jobs are created.

At the moment, job destruction can be rapid, while job additions are slower.

“We are going to live a little differently because of the virus,” she said. “There will be jobs that will not come back … There will be a persistent classic gap”, between the dismissed workers and the jobs that come back.