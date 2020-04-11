The delay of Masters 2020 could be the best thing for Tiger Woods

Her body felt what time it was.

“I felt energetic,” said Tiger Woods recently. “I felt really alive, wired and irritable and I didn’t know what was going on.”

Woods quickly put the day and the month together and understood that it was supposed to be the start of Masters Week, the week he originally had to defend his fifth green jacket after his spectacular triumph in 2019. But there has no tournament to defend at Augusta National Golf Club. At least not yet. The COVID-19 pandemic has put the world of sport on hold. The Masters was postponed from November 9 to 15.

Woods’ body apparently did not receive the memo, subconsciously reacting to years and years of training to be in top form in April.

“My body was ready to go and I didn’t know why I was doing it,” Woods said in an interview with Henni Zuel of GolfTV.

You can’t know how healthy your body would have been. Woods has not participated in a PGA Tour event since February 16 at the Riviera Country Club. He missed the whole Florida swing with a stiff back. His concerns could persist until the Masters develops when Woods withdraws from the Players Championship, a week before the tournament was canceled after the first round because of the coronavirus.

In his interview with GolfTV, Woods left the impression that he would have been in good health if the Masters had been played this week, but he admitted having taken advantage of his time out of competition physically.

“I was able to turn a negative into a positive,” said Woods. “I have been able to train a lot, to be able to bring my body to where I think it should be.”

The golf calendar has been revamped with the cancellation of the British Open and the Masters serving as the last of three majors in America. The PGA Championship moved from August 3 to 9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco and in the United States from September 17 to 20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, followed by Masters in November.

It will be interesting to see how Woods makes his way through the fall calendar to give himself the best chance of defending his Masters Championship. He seems to have taken advantage of his break. He continued to play golf as a member of the Medalist Golf Club in Florida and spent quality time with his family.

“It was good to hit golf balls and play a little bit,” he said, “it’s weird to train without a goal.”

He also tweeted a photo of a master’s dinner he hosted at his home, with the same menu he would have served at the champions’ dinner in Augusta, including cupcakes and milkshakes for dessert.

Woods needed a break. When we last saw him at Riviera Country Club, he shot 76-77 over the weekend and was the last player to make the cut.

“He was playing pretty well and seemed to be able to do what he wanted to do, and then in Los Angeles things were going the wrong way,” said Andy North, golf analyst at ESPN. “He couldn’t do as he wanted.”

It’s easy to forget how fragile Woods’s back is after four surgeries. After all the food he had to overcome, Woods’ victory at Augusta National last April was one of those magical moments in the sport. He won his fifth green jacket 22 years after capturing his first, then crowned a 2019 triumph in December as captain of the United States Presidents Cup winning team.

Woods’ defense at the Masters was eagerly awaited given the presence of competitors like Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson. But the truth is, it wouldn’t have had the same drama if Woods wasn’t healthy enough to make a credible defense. Now he will have more time to prepare for a delayed season – if there is one.

“If a guy has a physical problem, it gives him a chance to work on it or maybe fix it, the kind of thing they could do during an off-season,” said North. “You don’t know exactly where it was. After going through a lot of similar things, you realize that your body is not working for a few weeks. We are going through this in our own normal lives, but that is overkill for a guy like Tiger who has back problems and is trying to do a very complicated body movement sport. “

Woods is likely to only focus on the majors if things go as planned. Sitting at 15 major championships, he needs three more to tie Jack Nicklaus’ record. At 44, time is running out.

The PGA championship is in five months, which gives Woods plenty of time to schedule.

“I’m going to sit down with my team and figure out what’s the best practice agenda,” said Woods. “What tournaments do I have to play to be ready for?” How much do I play? How much do I rest? All the things that are in the air. “