The Arizona pizzeria engages in social distance by using robots to deliver food

Robots can’t feel love, but they can’t get sick either.

The Arizona pizza place is testing a new kind of social distancing amid the outbreak of the coronavirus: The restaurant has used robots instead of sending people to deliveries.

Venice’s New York-style pizza venue in Tempe, Arizona, partnered with Starship Technologies to bring the future to pizza delivery, Fox 10 reports. Robots can deliver deliveries half-mile radius.

“We have our own drivers, deliveries to third parties and now robotic delivery drivers – we’re all covered during this pandemic,” restaurant manager Renny Mitchell told Fox 10. Mitchell added that the new robot “makes it even easier than ever before. social distance. “

Video uploaded on the restaurant’s Facebook page shows the robots in action, showing mainly the wheels in insulated boxes.

In the materials, the worker brings a food order to one of the bots and then disinfects the lid and the inside of the trolley before placing the food in the food. According to Fox 10, the devices are able to move around sidewalks and streets.

So far, the service is only available at the pizzeria’s Tempe location, but the restaurant confirmed to Fox News that “The Starship delivery area will expand a few miles around the store in the coming weeks, launching new sections each week. A new delivery department will open next week. “

The restaurant also told Fox News that the robots have been very popular with locals. They say they have even noticed people taking videos of the bot in action and that customers have expressed their appreciation for the contactless delivery option.

“It’s so much easier to clean a robot, put it in there and send it on a trip,” Mitchell told Fox 10. “The six-foot thing is very easy to do … [robots] do not say anything “