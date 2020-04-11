Terry Bradshaw became the main antagonist of Tom Brady

Terry Bradshaw first said that Tom Brady’s departure from the Patriots had to involve his “ego”, and now he seems even more embarrassed that three weeks later, the superb quarterback maneuver still holds back as much Warning.

“It’s just a lot. I’m a little tired of all this soap opera going on between him and [Bill] Belichick, ” Bradshaw said on 97.3 on The Fan in Pittsburgh on Thursday. “Look, he left because he wanted to prove something, and he wants to prove to everyone that he can win without Bill Belichick. Between all that, you say all the wonderful things [about Belichick] … But after 20 years, he leaves. Are you kidding me.”

At a time when the NBA, NHL, MLB and NCAA were suspended because of the coronavirus, the NFL, and in particular Brady, largely dominated the world of sport. The 42-year-old sent shockwaves across the league when he signed with the Buccaneers for a $ 50 million, two-year contract.

Bradshaw, who has played 14 seasons in his career with the Steelers, said he never wanted to leave Pittsburgh. Of course, he never really had a choice, since free agency only started after his retirement. Brady became a free agent for the first time this offseason after 20 years in New England and decided to leave the city as reports swirled over the dissonance between him and Belichick.

“So now he’s going to Tampa Bay and he’s going to prove to us that he is anything,” said the Hall of Fame. “He already has“ TB = TB ”and he has applied for it. It’s like, my God. Definitely Louise. Do away with that. Let’s get out of here.”

One thing that Brady hasn’t proven to Bradshaw, at least, is that he’s the most talented quarterback of all time.

“I don’t think he is the best quarterback ever,” said Bradshaw. “It’s hard to say. He may be the best quarterback we have known in the past 30 years. Is he better than [Roger] Staubach? No. Is he better than Dan Fouts? No. Dan Marino? No, I’m talking about talent when you put it all together.

“Does he have more Super Bowls than anyone else?” Yes. So it’s the best. I have absolutely no problem saying it. If you have the most Super Bowls, you can be there, but I don’t consider anyone the best of all time. … Is it better than Montana? Not in my opinion. Is he better than Drew Brees? Yeah, maybe.

“I’m just not blown away by all of this.”

Brady told Howard Stern on Wednesday that he “could give a glimpse of” his legacy and later said he did not think he was better than his childhood idol Joe Montana. So maybe he wouldn’t take too much trouble with Bradshaw’s GOAT comments.

But Bradshaw was quick to question Brady’s decision to leave the Patriots after winning six Super Bowls there.

“Why the hell does he want to keep playing at 43 other than prove to New England that he is more important than Bill Belichick?” Bradshaw told The Athletic in March. “This is how I would see it. Why do you want to go to Tampa? The only thing I can think of is that the ego gets involved and you decide, “I’ll show them who is most important.”

“I don’t know what the hell Tom does.”