“Tennis May Not Survive This,” Says Sofia Shapatava As She Launches Petition Calling For Financial Aid For Players

The more the 31-year-old woman is confined, the more her point of view changes. Time flies to the rhythm of the snail for a tennis player who cannot play. Slow days allow questions to swirl around a restless mind, anxiety and doubts increasing with intensity with each passing day.

The coronavirus has already significantly affected the world number 375 and with professional tennis which should not resume before at least June 7, its financial situation will only get worse.

A family member died after being infected with the virus which pause the world. His sister, meanwhile, lives in New York, the epicenter of America for a pandemic who killed thousands of people and overflowed the city’s morgues.

“My mother’s cousin was infected and died, so that was very bad news for us,” she said. “It’s very depressing because I’ve known him since I was a kid. I know a lot of Italian players who are at home longer than me and I think it’s getting difficult for them too. It’s just sad and c “is very weird, it’s like a science fiction book. We’re all pretty depressed.”

It was the gravity of his spell, and of other lower ranking players, that led Shapatava to start a online petition request financial assistance from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to players who are struggling to pay the bills. At the time of writing, nearly 2,000 people have signed the petition.

“It’s very hard and very scary,” said Shapatava who, like any professional player, does not have a fixed salary.

Tennis players are not employed by any organization or governing body. Shapatava is paid when she plays. His clothes and racket strings are sponsored, but there are no monetary rewards. While it is customary for a player to support their coaching staff, for Shapatava, the opposite is the case. His German trainer helps him financially.

“I have talked to so many players and I have a few friends who don’t know how to pay the rent this month. A petition is a way to be heard. I’m not asking, I’m just trying to attract attention so that the ITF – and who if not them – can support us.

“We pay fines for everything, if we do something on the field or we get out of a tournament late, so I think we somehow belong to them.”

Shapatava started thinking about a petition when professional tennis was suspended last month as she prepared to enter the field at a tournament in Olimpia, Brazil. The governing bodies of the sport did not speak to the players, she said, and did not offer to reimburse those who were already struggling to cope with the astronomical cost of participating in a world sport.

“Lots of people spent a lot of money getting there and we weren’t paid,” she said. “We can’t work. We can’t play club matches, which is the biggest income for low-income tennis players outside of tennis and training.”

The ITF, which describes itself as a non-profit organization, has directed CNN to a online statement who said that on April 9, he was implementing a series of job-saving measures, which included a job protection program for employees and “use of funds” from ITF reserves. He was also examining various options to support nations and actors, he said, and “would provide more information when we have completed this process.”

The low prize money offered at small events and travel costs mean that players outside the top 100 often live together. According to some, a player would have to earn about $ 200,000 a year to make a living. Shapatava has won $ 354,725 in cash prizes during his career.

She mainly participates in the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour, which offers 500 entry-level and intermediate level professional tournaments at five price levels: $ 15,000, $ 25,000, $ 60,000, $ 80,000 and $ 100,000. This year alone, she has performed in Las Vegas, California, Kentucky, Michigan and France. The maximum she won at an event is $ 926.

In ordinary times, she supplemented her income by playing in club matches in Germany and France.

“It is actually the biggest income for players ranked below 250,” she said. “It usually pays more than what you earn in six months of competition.”

But his fight is not only for money, it is for the future of his sport. “This is why I try so hard to be heard,” she said.

The financial disparities between top athletes in the sport and others have always been marked. It has long been argued that not enough money is flowing to the bottom of the rankings. The coronavirus simply accentuated this.

Last year Roger Federer said he would strive to ensure that lower ranked players and qualifying players get a larger share of any price increases that the ATP Players Council will negotiate in the years to come.

Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams’ coach, posted on Twitter Wednesday saying that this “difficult period” was “emphasizing the dysfunction” of sport.

A number of organizations, each with different responsibilities, revenues and stakeholders, are responsible for the management of tennis. On the female side only, there is the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour and the WTA Tour, which consists of 53 tournaments and four Grand Slam tournaments. This is where the most elite players compete.

In a statement to CNN, Steve Simon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the WTA, said: “We want there to be a way to compensate everyone, especially those who need it most, at the level they expected, but the needs are so great and the WTA is unfortunately not in a financial position to do so. ”

He added that the extension of the current season by 44 weeks so that more tournaments could take place this year was under consideration.

The fact that it is also a sport of individuals competing against each other for supremacy may also explain why Shaptava thinks that tennis lacks community spirit.

“This is a problem that existed, exists and probably will [continue to] exist, “she said.” I’m really afraid of what the next two to three months will bring.

“The difference between the lower ranking and the higher ranking is huge. It is something that is in the system and you know what you are getting into but for the moment the situation is not about sport, it is life .

“The 50 best players in the male and female ranking are 100 people … but there are 3,000 players, men and women combined, in the ranking.

“If 50% of tennis players leave [because] I don’t think tennis will survive. I understand that many tickets are sold in large tournaments, but there are also smaller tournaments that also sell a lot of data; we have live broadcasts, live scores, there are also referees, linesmen and women who go up and people who organize tournaments. It also raises funds for federations and organizations.

“Although these top players are great at promoting the sport, there are still 96.5% of players who develop it as well. It is also very important. It is something that must exist to support the sport.”

A pianist of classical training, Shapatava continued to play on the tour for more than 15 years for a small financial reward because, quite simply, she loves sports.

She could have been a surgeon but left a medical colleague to pursue her sports dream. Tennis forces her to improve every year, she says, and tests her physically and mentally. But when the tour resumes, will it be in competition?

“My parents are not the youngest, I have bills to pay, people to support, my coach is not a billionaire, he cannot support me forever, my ranking is already low enough to earn an income in tennis and if I don’t play at all or not at all coach, I will not be able to go in July and go to the tournament and spend money on it, “she said.

“First I have to find a way to make money and then if I find a way to make it, I may play later in the fall. No one can fly straight to a tournament. They have to ‘First work their way to a financial situation where they can afford it.’

And then there is the mental balance to consider.

“The other question is whether someone is ready to continue doing it because after this break you start to assess things differently mentally and maybe you are not ready to participate in tournaments where you know you’re not going to make any money, “she said. “I’m not sure many will be mentally ready for this. I’m not sure I can play, either financially or mentally, because it takes a long time [out of you]. “

“It would be quite difficult to come back to play. I don’t think many of them have to come back to play as before, especially those who were already dealing with injuries, those who were already having financial difficulties.”

Through uncertainty, Shapatava will strive to be heard. It is not only his future that depends on it.

UPDATE: This article has been updated because the WTA provided inaccurate information in its original declaration.