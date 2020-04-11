Storm safety should take priority over coronavirus problems, authorities and weather experts warn

“The need to practice social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19 leads to additional complications in sheltering from the elements,” said the Oklahoma Emergency Management Department and the National Weather Service in a statement. “However, state and federal authorities agree that your top priority should be to protect yourself from a potential tornado.”

This is how authorities recommend that people prepare for extreme weather events during the pandemic.

Make a plan

the American Meteorological Society (AMS) recommends that people living in areas at risk of tornadoes establish a rigorous weather plan.

It starts with identifying the best place to take refuge from a storm. Alabama and Mississippi officials recommend that residents take shelter inside their homes when possible.

Basements are ideal. For those without an underground storm shelter, well-constructed homes and buildings will provide protection from most tornadoes, state officials said. They advised sheltering in a closet, bathroom, interior hallway or other interior room with no windows at the lowest level of the house or building.

Go to a public shelter if necessary

For those who cannot find refuge at home, the AMS suggests reaching out to neighbors, friends or family to discuss accommodation with them. Because concerns about the spread of Covid-19 could complicate matters, it is best to sort through a plan as soon as possible.

The best option for some families may be public rain shelters, which are often installed in schools, shops, or community centers. If a local public shelter is open, experts recommend that people seek refuge there despite the coronavirus problems.

“Do not let the virus prevent you from seeking refuge from a tornado,” says AMS in a statement on its website . “If a public tornado shelter is your best shelter from the weather, take steps to make sure you follow CDC guidelines for physical distance and disease prevention.”

For those who need to travel to do so, the AMS says to make sure to complete this trip before a tornado warning is issued for the region.

Whether shelters will remain open despite the pandemic is a matter for city and county governments.

AMS recommends that you check with state and local emergency officials if these facilities will work and if there are any concerns related to Covid-19 that should be taken into account.

Closings and updates can be found on official social media accounts, government websites or by contacting local emergency management agencies.

Stay informed

Use several reliable sources to monitor serious weather threats in your area, according to the AMS.

Take precautions against the virus

If you are seeking shelter from a storm outside your home, the AMS says take precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as best you can. Follow CDC directions, including wearing a face mask and social distancing.

The American Red Cross is adapting its guidelines for evacuation shelters in light of the pandemic, Weather.com reported.

The organization will work with local governments to consider alternative options to shelters, such as hotels or dormitories, Trevor Riggen, executive vice president of cycle services for the Red Cross, told Weather.com.

When people need to be housed in large open facilities such as gymnasiums or convention centers, the organization said it would partner with local officials to screen people at doors and apply measures such as removal social.

When the only option is a large open room such as a gymnasium or convention center, the Red Cross will partner with local public health officials to screen people at the door and isolate those who may be infected.