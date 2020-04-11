Stimulus money: IRS announces that payments will start next week

by April 11, 2020 Top News
The first round of direct deposit payments will be paid automatically to eligible taxpayers.

Chronology keeps first payments on the calendar promised by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said on April 2 that payments would start coming out within two weeks. He had previously lobbied for distributions, part of the $ 2.2 trillion economic relief plan adopted by Congress in March, to start as early as April 6.
Others – of which people who did not file a return, authorized direct deposits, or receive social security – will probably have to wait weeks and even months before they see their money. Some will first need to file or register online to receive payment.

Also on Friday, the IRS launched a new tool to help low-income people who don’t normally have to file returns enter basic information so they can receive stimulus money. They will need to provide their social security number, name, address and the number of their dependents – as well as their bank account information if they wish to receive a direct deposit.

Next week, the IRS plans to roll out a web portal that will give people whose bank account information is not registered with the agency the opportunity to submit them to get their stimulus payments faster, without waiting paper checks. It will also help people check the status of their payments.

