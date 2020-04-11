Stimulus money: IRS announces that payments will start next week

The first round of direct deposit payments will be paid automatically to eligible taxpayers.

Also on Friday, the IRS launched a new tool to help low-income people who don’t normally have to file returns enter basic information so they can receive stimulus money. They will need to provide their social security number, name, address and the number of their dependents – as well as their bank account information if they wish to receive a direct deposit.

Next week, the IRS plans to roll out a web portal that will give people whose bank account information is not registered with the agency the opportunity to submit them to get their stimulus payments faster, without waiting paper checks. It will also help people check the status of their payments.

