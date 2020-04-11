Stefon Diggs received a text from Kirk Cousins ​​after the Vikings saga ended

Stefon Diggs rolled 180 after an ugly schism with the Vikings.

Despite months of cryptic tweets, protests, fines, and high-profile discontent, Diggs says several Vikings players, including quarterback Kirk Cousins, contacted shortly after his exchange with the Bills last month for wish him luck.

“Kirk was one of the first guys to text me,” said the 26-year-old receiver. wrote on Friday in The Players’s Tribune. “He was very appreciative of the time we have spent together in the past two years, and he was just as encouraging, wishing me luck in Buffalo.”

Diggs even praised Cousins ​​and said he would miss playing alongside him.

“What do I even say about Kirk?” It was a man who invited me to his house. Introduced me to his family. Put us overtime with us, ”he wrote. “He’s a guy who, through all the ups and downs of the past two years, I have developed a huge appreciation and respect for him. I will definitely miss playing with him and learning from him.”

The cousins ​​’proverbial olive branch is somewhat surprising in light of Diggs’ prolonged and acrimonious break with the Vikings. The fifth round of 2015 had been dissatisfied with his role in the attack throughout the 2019 season, which appeared to be directed towards Cousins ​​and the inconsistent play of the quarterback.

The gap missed practices and was later fined in October in hopes of being brought forward before the NFL trade deadline.

“It is not a thing,” he told the media amidst commercial rumors. “It is not a specific thing that would make me more satisfied. I feel like at this point I’ve been here for a while. I’ve been here for a few years, so I’m just going to go through and go over the movements and act like I’ve been in this space for a minute. “

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and tight end Kyle Rudolph both reached out to Diggs after the trade.

The Bills received Diggs and a seventh round pick and sent the Vikings a first round, fifth round and sixth round pick in this year’s draft, as well as a fourth round pick in the 2021 draft.

Diggs signed a $ 72 million five-year contract extension in July 2018 and is contracted until 2023 according to Spotrac.