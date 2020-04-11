Steele case contained lies due to Russian disinformation campaign

The FBI has come to believe that the Steele case contains at least two false statements that can be attributed to an elaborate Russian disinformation campaign, recently disclosed Department of Justice footnotes were revealed on Friday – but the The agency continued to rely on the controversial document as it investigated the 2016 Trump campaign relations with Russia.

the declassified footnotes are from the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz previously published report on FBI misconduct.

The revelation – that the FBI believed that the author of the file and the former British spy Christopher Steele was based in part on manipulated lies – was met by two senators who had pushed for declassification.

“It is ironic that the story of the Russian collusion was fatally flawed because of Russian misinformation,” said the senses Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) In a statement to Fox News.

“These footnotes confirm that there was a direct Russian disinformation campaign in 2016, and that there were links between Russian intelligence and a presidential campaign – the Clinton campaign, not [President] Trump. “

The FBI assessed the file for about a year between 2016 and 2017 and was warned of indications Russian interference towards the latter part of the assessment, according to the footnotes.

One of the footnotes, which had previously been completely redacted, read as follows: “The [REDACTED] said he had little confidence in this subset of Steele’s reports and said the referenced subset was part of a Russian disinformation campaign aimed at disparaging US foreign relations. “

This subset referred to the activities of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who, according to Steele’s file, had traveled to Prague to meet with Russian agents. Special advocate Robert Mueller was unable to substantiate this claim and Cohen denied having ever been to Prague.

The footnote went on to say that media reports of the details of a trip Trump made to Moscow in 2013 were not only false, but the product of Russian intelligence.

The footnote does not specify whether these false travel details imply the groundless allegations in the file that Trump had contact with Russian prostitutes.

The FBI request for a law on the surveillance of foreign intelligence The spy campaigns of members of the Trump campaign were based in part on the file, which was compiled on behalf of Fusion GPS, a company that conducts opposition research for the Clinton campaign and the National Democratic Committee.