Staying for the past year was more for Oregon QB Justin Herbert

The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft from April 23-25.

Justin Herbert seemed to have little to gain and much to lose by returning to Oregon for his senior season instead of becoming a pro.

Many have projected the 6-foot-6, 236-pound quarterback as a top five pick in the 2019 NFL Draft when the crop of best passers-by – Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins – didn’t seem as strong as this year’s group led by Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Herbert and Jordan Love.

Any slippage from a superb junior season in which he threw for 3,151 yards and 29 touchdowns could cause Herbert to fall behind the first round or less. A serious injury in 2019 could cost him millions of dollars.

But the chance to end his career in the hometown of Eugene, Oregon, and play with his close-up freshman brother Patrick was too attractive to Herbert.

Roots? He grew up watching Ducks quarterbacks such as Joey Harrington, Dennis Dixon and Marcus Mariota, and his grandfather played receiver in Oregon in the early 1960s.

There were no regrets after Herbert made 286 of 428 passes for 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions to lead Oregon to a 12-2 record, Pac-12 championship and 28 win -27 at the Rose Bowl on Wisconsin in which he rushed for three touchdowns, including a 30 yard gain in the fourth quarter.

And his print stock hasn’t slipped a bit. Herbert, who was compared to Josh Allen of Buffalo – the seventh pick in the 2018 draft – is expected to be the top 10 and has been closely linked to the Chargers in 6th place.

“I wanted to come back to finish with the guys we came with,” Herbert told the NFL in February. “We talked about going 4-8 in my first year and a group of seniors who survived and ended up going 12-2. I also wanted to play with my brother and finish school, become a better leader, a better player. These are all things that I feel like I have accomplished. “

Herbert has the physical tools to be an impact player in the NFL – superior size and field vision, a cannon for one arm, the intelligence and experience to get through progress without panicking and the mobility to extend games with his legs.

But to play in the NFL, Herbert will need to develop a better feel on short and medium range passes, put a little more air under his deep balls, take control of the huddle and learn to play under the center.

Herbert was a four-year-old starter who played for three different head coaches in Oregon, but he operated mainly out of shotgun training in an unimpeded offense.

“A lot of [the questions] it’s never to be under the center, never to be huddled – these are things I never could have done in college, ”said Herbert. “But I think the Oregon offensive did a great job in preparing us for the NFL.

“A lot fell on me to reverse the protections, to change the run. I really enjoyed this attack and look forward to learning as much as I can in the NFL. I am delighted to be here. I want to get better. “