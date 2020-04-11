State Department brings back 10,000 Americans this week as it plans to phase out government repatriation flights

The Senior Assistant Deputy Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung said Friday that they had brought a total of 56,000 people from overseas, including 30,000 from Latin America and the Caribbean. The head of the department’s repatriation task force, Ian Brownlee, told reporters on Monday that the total number was more than 45,000.

Brownlee said Friday that the department is tracking about 20,000 travelers who may still ask for help returning to the United States, but said the number “remains somewhat unclear”. Chung said that during his time in the field in Peru, for example, “someone changed their mind just before they got on board and said,” Actually, I want to stay here and wait here. “”

Brownlee has repeatedly urged travelers who remain abroad to return home or to prepare for travel restrictions related to the pandemic from which they are traveling.

“We will” finish “our State Department charter flights very soon,” said Brownlee on Friday.

He and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the specific schedule would be demand-driven.

“We will continue to do so as long as we have the resources to do so and there is a need,” said Pompeo in the White House on Friday.

Brownlee has indicated his intention to transfer the repatriation work to the commercial airlines.

He told reporters on Tuesday that the State Department “continues to work with countries and commercial carriers to organize special temporary commercial rescue flights for people who want to return home” and noted on Friday that they “are working in close collaboration with the airlines, and we find that they are cooperative with us. “

In an interview with The Guy Benson Show on Wednesday, Pompeo acknowledged the partnership between the State Department and commercial carriers.

“Many of these flights were carried out by commercial airlines – American, American – who agreed to help us and send planes or found a plane that we could put on board,” he said.

“We urge you … to participate as much as possible”

However, on Tuesday, the House Democrat and Republican of the House Foreign Affairs Committee wrote to the CEOs of American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines urging them to do more to help the repatriation efforts.

“We urge you, as leaders of the American airline industry, to participate as much as possible in the additional repatriation efforts that the State Department is organizing,” said President Eliot Engel, Democrat of New York, and ranking member Michael McCaul, Republican of Texas wrote.

Two sources on the Hill said they believed that major American carriers could do more to help with repatriation efforts, particularly in the aftermath of a major bailout.

“For the moment, this has no impact on the rescue plan but we are trying to encourage them to play more of a leadership role,” a Republican assistant said on Wednesday.

A committee assistant told CNN on Wednesday that “over time, we have had the impression, from what we have heard from the state, that some of the smaller carriers … are really jumping at the chance to do it, were taking, you know, a requirement might not have been done before, but it was a little more difficult to get some of the larger, more established American carriers to follow suit. “

The assistant said he had checked with the State Department before sending the letter and was told that it would be a welcome effort.

United Airlines has operated 91 repatriation flights to date, bringing in 13,500 travelers, spokesman Jonathan Guerin said on Friday. The flights went to 13 cities in eight countries, including Australia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Nicaragua and Peru, he said, noting that they “were working closely with the United States Department of State and other government officials to repatriate travelers who were stranded overseas as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.”

American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein told CNN on Friday that the carrier “has completed a total of 88 missions to date, and we are proud to contribute to the efforts of the United States Department of State.” Feinstein said the airline had added special service from the Caribbean and Latin America, capped the prices for repatriation flights “and that a waiver program had been put in place for customers whose journey was affected”.

CNN asked Delta Air Lines to comment.

Delta said on Friday it “operated 16 charters to Argentina, Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala, Italy, South Korea and the Philippines to help repatriate nearly 4,000 Americans, and others flights are planned “.

“As restrictions expand and change, Delta continues to work closely with the US State Department and others to determine how it can help future repatriation missions around the world,” said an article. of the society.