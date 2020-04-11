SoFi Stadium International Champions Cup tournament canceled due to coronavirus

The International Champions Cup football tournament, which has brought European superclubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Manchester United and Bayern Munich to the United States each summer, will not be played this year due to the COVID pandemic -19.

The cancellation of the tournament, announced Friday afternoon, takes with it what was to be one of the first events at SoFi Stadium, the NFL site still under construction in Inglewood. ReleventCQ Sports Group, organizer of the ICC, was in the midst of negotiations to organize a Barcelona-Real Madrid match at the stadium in early August, according to people familiar with the talks.

The stadium, the centerpiece of a $ 5 billion development on the site of the former Hollywood Park racing circuit, is slated to open in late July with a Taylor Swift concert and will house the NFL Rams and Chargers. However, in the past two weeks, at least two of the 3,000 construction workers working on the project have tested positive for COVID-19. A temperature control was instituted Wednesday evening for all the workers.

“We are heartbroken for the thousands of people who have died from the terrible COVID-19 disease, and our thoughts are with all those who have been affected during this difficult time,” said Danny Sillman, CEO of Relevent Sports Group, ICC organizer. “The health and safety of the players, staff, supporters and everyone involved in our matches is always paramount. The lack of clarity as to the end of social isolation and restrictions on local shelters and the uncertain schedule of international football with the potential for European national leagues and UEFA tournaments in August, means that it is impossible to plan for an International Men’s Champions Cup this summer. . “

The women’s CPI, which is in its third year, should still be played this summer, but it is likely that this event will also be canceled. The organizers hope more that ICC Futures, a youth tournament played in Florida with academic teams from the best clubs in the world, can take place next winter as planned.

The ICC, which started in 2013 with two games at Dodger Stadium, has become the most ambitious summer club tournament in the world with matches on four continents. The 2019 event, played between July 16 and August. 10, included 12 teams and 17 sites.

A 2014 match between Manchester United and Real Madrid at Michigan Stadium set a US attendance record by attracting 109,318 spectators while the 2017 Real Madrid-Barcelona match in Miami Gardens was the first The classic played outside of Spain.

Plans for this summer’s tournament were cut down before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Given that the 12-team Copa America, an enlarged European championship to 24 teams and the Tokyo Olympics were also scheduled for this summer, the dates for a reduced ICC 2020 were pushed back from late July to mid-August, the first matches to be played in smaller MLS Stadiums.

Carson’s Dignity Health Sports Park, which hosted Bayern Munich-Arsenal last summer, was one of the venues that could participate in this summer’s tournament.

These tournaments have all been postponed until next summer. But the coronavirus has led most of the national leagues in Europe to scramble their schedules, possibly extending the game into July and August, which would make many clubs unavailable even for a reduced ICC.

The organizers, who have multi-year agreements with several major European teams, have refused to name the clubs that had agreed to play in this summer’s tournament, but have published reports according to Premier League leader Liverpool, the champion of France. in title Paris Saint-Germain, the English power Chelsea and Ajax, leader of the Dutch Eredivisie, were among those who were considered.