Skyscrapers with condos and a proposed hotel for downtown LA

An Australian developer is moving forward with new plans for a $ 500 million skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles that would house both condos and a hotel.

Crown Group plans to develop a property it has owned on Hill and 11th Street since 2018, but recently reworked its proposal to include a trendy hotel in a newly designed 43-story tower intended to evoke a California redwood tree.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has knocked down residential sales, closed many hotels and made construction more difficult, Crown Group is betting that demand for its building will be revived in time for the opening scheduled for 2025. Executives are striving obtain permission from the city to build the tower and hope to start construction by the end of next year.

The developers hope to stand out among the competition with a design by Koichi Takada Architects that includes a pointed tree-shaped top, a rarity in Los Angeles, where until 2014, skyscrapers had to have flat roofs to accommodate helicopter emergency landings. The 73-story Wilshire Grand Center, which opened downtown in 2017, was one of the first tall buildings to have a curved glass crown.

The top two floors of the Crown Group tower at 1111 Hill St., said Patrick Caruso, US development manager, will be an “exclusive retreat for residents” with indoor and outdoor dining and entertainment facilities, including a garden.

Rendered at street level of 1111 S. Hill St., a condo and hotel skyscraper project to be constructed in downtown Los Angeles by Crown Group of Australia. (Koichi Takada Architects)

At street level, an awning is supposed to give the impression of the branched roots of a redwood tree and visually anchor the building. The seven lower floors will be surrounded by a “breathable plant wall” of plants to filter the parking lot on these levels.

A restaurant, bar and swimming pool for hotel guests and residents will be located on the eighth floor on a terrace outside the main tower. The first floor will also have a restaurant.

The operator of the 160-room hotel was not selected, but Crown group CEO Iwan Sunito said he expected it to be a “lifestyle” brand. Intended to please “trendy and trendy millennials”.

The demand for hotel rooms in the neighborhood was strong before the virus epidemic, said hotel consultant Bruce Baltin of CBRE. “Downtown Los Angeles was doing very well and absorbing all of the parts that entered it very quickly,” he said.

Baltin has predicted a national economic recovery by 2023 and said there will be “abundant demand” for downtown hotels by then.

The downtown condos market, on the other hand, has been tested by an influx of new units in recent years, including a three-tower complex, called Metropolis, built by Chinese developer Greenland north of L.A. Live.

Nearby, a more than $ 1 billion condo and hotel complex built by Chinese developer Oceanwide Holdings stalled last year when the developer ran into financial difficulties. His unfinished Oceanwide Plaza is for sale.

Both of these projects targeted Chinese buyers.

The pool deck at 1111 S. Hill St., a skyscraper proposed by Australian real estate developer Crown Group that would house condos and a hotel in downtown Los Angeles. (Koichi Takada Architects)

Many new downtown condos have been slow to sell in recent years, but Crown Group executives hope to reverse the trend by valuing the 319 units at around $ 1 million or less, with studios starting at around $ 600,000.

Other downtown condos have been too expensive, Sunito said, and “too many have been designed for Asian tastes,” meaning that the units for overseas buyers were too large and the complexes too staid. to appeal to the preferences of millennials.

Sunito predicts that about half of the homes will be owner-occupied and the rest will be sold to investors, including a large contingent of parents from China, Indonesia and Singapore buying condos for their children to occupy while attending college in the Los Angeles area. .

The Sydney-based developer said he encountered a shortage of attractive condos a few years ago when looking for a place to house his finance student son at USC. The experience gave him the idea to build in downtown L.A.

Last year, Crown Group formed a development partnership with Singapore-based Magnus Property and a division of the Agung Sedayu Group of Indonesia that focuses on the hospitality industry.

Housing development in L.A. practically ceased during the pandemic, said Stuart Gabriel, director of the UCLA Ziman Center for Real Estate. “We desperately need new supplies at all price levels.”

There is, however, a certain risk for the development of urban skyscrapers at a time when the pandemic is pushing some people to consider living in less densely populated suburban areas instead of urban centers, said Gabirel.

Sunito believes, however, that the attractiveness of the city center will continue to grow.

“It is rare to find the central district of a large cosmopolitan city on the brink of such a major change,” he said. “The city center is experiencing a unique renewal in a generation.”