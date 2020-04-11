‘Saved by the Barn’ star left six-figure job to save farm animals

The Tiger King is not.

Dan McKernan was earning $ 100,000 in a tech job in Austin, Texas – until he gave up everything to go over 1,000 miles and create a farm animal sanctuary in Illinois.

McKernan, his father and twin brother Chris are the stars of Planet of animalsThe new series of “Saved by the Barn” made its debut on Saturday.

Born in Michigan, “my family has moved a lot,” he said. Dan studied biology at Quincy College in Illinois, but dropped out before graduating to travel.

“I went to Bulgaria to help a friend develop a yoga series before I moved to Venice Beach, and I just taught myself coding and computer development,” he said.

Recruited by a technology company at 21, he then moved to Texas. And started to get a little crazy.

“I loved Austin,” said Dan. “It’s a beautiful city and a great place to live as a young adult, but I have a workaholic mentality, so I was on my computer 24/7. I did it for five years. I was deprived of human and animal interaction. I was a little crazy and I started to look for different opportunities. “

At that time, he started reading “Living farm life on the farm: the ultimate guide to healthy eating, living longer and feeling better everydayBy Gene Bauer. It was the right book to soak up when his father, who ran his parents’ farm in Illinois, called.

“He received offers on the farm. He didn’t want to sell – it’s right next to a highway, and he was afraid they would turn the farm into a Walmart or a gas station, ”Dan recalls. “So I said,” How about we open a sanctuary for farm animals? “”

The farm, in Chelsea, Illinois, was on 70 acres and in poor condition. But he had been part of the McKernan family for 140 years, and Dan’s father, a retired pharmacist, decided to take a risk and let Dan try to make it happen.

Within a week, McKernan had built a website. A week later, he applied for non-profit status. A month later, he had raised over $ 3,000 through crowdfunding.

In 2017, after a year of flying between the farm and Austin, Dan returned to Illinois full-time.

His first rescues were two cows, Henry and Cora. Cora had been donated to a local primary school to be used for meat.

“Cora was bought by a local woman who then [gave her to the sanctuary]. And Cora needed a friend, so we got her Henry, ”said Dan. “I believe in the matching system. I don’t like animals being alone. “

There are now over 100 animals roaming the farm, including a set of roosters rescued from a cockfighting ring; Charlie, a blind goat; ducklings; dwarf goats; Steve, Chevy and Martin goats, also known as “The Three Amigos”; as well as a sheep named Ginger, who needed surgery on his front legs after a birth defect prevented him from walking.

Dan, who is vegan, lives 15 minutes from the farm (“I didn’t want to be a 30-year-old guy living with his father”), but is most often found “in the barn with Jasper – a rescued 750-porker pig who thinks he is a guard dog and prefers the company of humans than his own species. “

The young farmer admits, however, that spending time with Jasper and the others has not been a boon for his love life.

“I tried to go out together, but I’m sort of married to animals right now,” said Dan. “I hope to find a partner who can join me in this crazy adventure of saving farm animals.”

The McKernans are helped by a team of 13 staff members, paid by the Om Foundation in Georgia, but still depend on donations to feed the animals.

Now Dan earns “half of what I did in Austin,” but he has only one regret.

“It’s a cliché, I know, but not starting the sanctuary earlier is my biggest regret,” he said. “It took me a while to find my vocation, which I am beyond the luck of having found, but I often wonder if I had found it earlier, how many other animals we could have to save.”