‘Saturday Night Seder’ with Pamela Adlon, Mayim Bialik

Live from … well, everywhere, it’s “Saturday Night Seder”!

A galaxy of socially distant stars tells the story of Passover in this live event with (deep breath) Pamela Adlon, Jason Alexander, Mayim Bialik, Rachel Brosnahan, Andy Cohen, Darren Criss, Fran Drescher, Cynthia Erivo, Harvey Fierstein , Josh Groban, Judith Light, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Debra Messing, Isaac Mizrahi, Billy Porter and Henry Winkler.

It starts at 5 p.m. Saturday at SaturdayNightSeder.com and youtube.com/buzzfeedtasty. The show is an advantage for the CDC Foundation Coronavirus Emergency Response FundDonations will therefore be greatly appreciated.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We will continue to share choices for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibits and more. Here is the list for this weekend, all Pacific hour.

“The last supper”

The Los Angeles-based company Luminario Ballet gives an irreverent Coachella-style twist to the biblical tale in this 2017 work choreographed by Judith FLEX Helle and Jamal Story and built around songs from Radiohead, Nirvana, Weezer, Garbage, Violent Femmes and Talking Heads. Available at any time. Free. vimeo.com

“Andrea Bocelli: Music for Hope”

The Italian tenor superstar, accompanied by organist Emanuele Vianelli, will give a live concert on Easter Sunday in the empty Duomo of Milan. 10 a.m. Sunday. Free. youtube.com

“Godspell”

The company of the Broadway resumption in 2011 of Stephen Schwartz’s musical fable meets for a benefit benefit for the Actors’ Fund. 5 p.m. Sunday. Free; donations accepted. facebook.com/KenDavenport and youtube.com

NHMLAC connects

This new online portal to Los Angeles County Natural History Museums allows users to explore exhibits at the Natural History Museum, Exposition Park, the Brea Tar Pits, and the William S. Hart Museum in Santa Clarita. . Available at any time. Free. nhmlac.org

“Lost in Yonkers”

L.A. Theater Works is streaming its audio recording of Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatic comedy to two teenagers in the 1940s forced to move in with their grandmother. With Barbara Bain, Dan Castellaneta, Arye Gross and Roxanne Hart. Available at any time from Saturday. Free. latw.org

Home concerts

Cellist Ani Aznavoorian, percussionist Ji Hye Jung and others perform in this free streaming series from the chamber music group of Santa Barbara Camerata Pacifica. 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday at youtube.com. Also at 11:30 am Sunday at facebook.com/cameratasb/

#ConcertsForKids

Educator and performer Elena Moon Park explores folk songs and children’s music from East Asia. 8 a.m. Sunday. Free. lincolncenter.org

“Stars in the house“

A new episode of this online series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley brings together former members of the cast of “Desperate Housewives” Marcia Cross, Dana Delaney, Eva Longoria, Brenda Strong and Vanessa Williams. 5 p.m. Sunday. Free; gifts appreciated. starsinthehouse.com and youtube.com

