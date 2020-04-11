Rudy Gobert-Donovan Mitchell’s relationship “unalterable” after the coronavirus

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have both recovered from the coronavirus, but the relationship between the Jazz teammates may not be as fortunate.

Gobert was the NBA’s “patient zero”, with news of his positive test for COVID-19 immediately leading the league to suspend its season on the night of March 11. leaving Jazz’s locker room after Gobert had been “reckless” leading to his diagnosis, according to ESPN.

Almost a month has passed, but the relationship between Gobert and Mitchell has apparently not been fixed by time.

“It doesn’t seem recoverable,” a source told The Athletic.

According to The Athletic, Gobert and Mitchell shared space regularly in two days of travel, which led to Gobert’s positive test. The Jazz reportedly took steps to educate their players about the virus and also took safety precautions, but Gobert did little to show that he took them seriously – including sadly touching the microphones and journalists’ recorders after a press conference two days before he tested positive.

Although it is not known whether Gobert transmitted the virus to Mitchell, or vice versa, or whether they both got it in another way – something the Jazz tried to reinforce in Mitchell, reported The Athletic – damage may already be caused.

The day after his positive test, Gobert apologized “to people I may have endangered” for his “reckless” actions.

“It took me a while to cool off,” Mitchell said on “Good Morning America” ​​on March 16. “I read what [Gobert] said and I heard what he said. I’m glad he’s fine, I’m happy to do well. I’m really very happy, to be honest, that it’s fair – I hate to say that there are only two of us but it wasn’t the whole party. “

By the time the NBA suspended its season, the Jazz were 41-23 and held the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with Mitchell and Gobert as arguably the two most important players on the team.

“I am confident our team will be perfectly fine,” forward Joe Ingles told The Athletic. “I heard Donovan’s answer (on GMA), or whatever, to that question, and part of that is on Donovan and Rudy to determine if he’s frustrated with him or anything. But I have no doubt when we resume training, or when our season starts again, our team will be what we have been and what we are. … I am confident that our team will be perfectly fine. Chemistry will be fine. “