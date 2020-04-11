Rock messages help a neighborhood cope with coronavirus

Rocks began to appear around a neighborhood in Santa Clarita a few weeks ago, when COVID-19 closed. Smooth stones, painted in bright colors, with images of a ladybug, the American flag, a rainbow.

Many had messages. “Bee Nice”, under a black and yellow drone. “Love”, next to a yellow heart. “Be kind.”

As the boredom of settling in settles down, the number of people who walk in the region – and the duration of their walks – increases. Just like the number of rocks along the way. They were hidden on fence posts, under trees and bushes, and along stone walls.

For some, the expeditions began to feel like an Easter egg hunt, each visit to the neighborhood bringing new discoveries.

The pile of rocks swelled every night, the anonymous artist, like the Easter bunny, planted the surprises under cover of darkness to be discovered the next morning. Some were smaller than a quarter, others larger than your hand.

The colors, the positive messages, the fantasy illuminated the neighborhood.

“They’re great. We loved seeing the rocks come up and we made friends,” said one woman cheerfully when she went on a walk with her dog and two young children.

One of the rocks found in a neighborhood in Santa Clarita offering a kind message in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kevin Baxter / Los Angeles Times)

No one was happier than their rescue dog Billy, a 3-year-old Labrador-chihuahua mix (really) that rarely came out of the house before the rocks started to appear. The search to leave no new stones returned has become reason enough to take Billy for a walk.

A similar phenomenon takes place 80 kilometers away, in Thousand Oaks, where tiles with inspiring messages began to appear along Calle Yucca, a residential stretch flanked by million dollar homes that is popular with pedestrians .

The large thin brown tiles, each about one square foot and spaced about a quarter of a mile apart, are placed on the ground or leaned against trees with messages like “After every storm comes a rainbow” and “The return is always stronger than the Setback”, as well as drawings of rainbows and other colored objects.

In Santa Clarita, the rocks were first of all of the same nature – the same painting, the writing in the same childish scribble – and located in a corner of the neighborhood. But it didn’t take long before they started to spread into something like a community art project.

The fact that different artists joined was evident in the varied styles, painting and themes – even the size and shape of the stones became more eclectic. They were also distributed geographically.

Some of the rocks had creative and cheeky designs: a sea turtle, two tiny Easter Island moai, happy yellow faces with long black smiles. Last weekend, the most elaborate one saw the light of day: a long, thin, dark stone to which were fixed two other round stones, representing huge wide eyes. A piece of wood, flared to represent a shock of auburn hair, sprouted from above.

Two smiling rocks in a neighborhood of Santa Clarita are the work of Robert Clarke, the former president of Honda Racing Development. (Kevin Baxter / Los Angeles Times)

It was the work of Robert Clarke, former president of Honda Performance Development and architect of the automaker’s transition from CART to IndyCar, a racing series that he ended up dominating.

Clarke, 70, a legend in open-wheel racing circles, was inspired by the rocks he found on twice-daily walks with his 13-year-old rescue dalmatian, Bia, named after the Brazilian driver. Bia Figueiredo, one of the two – the other being the Indianapolis 500 champion Tony Kanaan – Clarke once succeeded.

“We enjoyed seeing them,” he said of the stones.

Now retired, with time on her hands and a backyard full of landscaping stones perfect for painting, Clarke decided to join the movement. And he had a group of willing accomplices.

“We started to suggest that some of the kids in our neighborhood are starting to make their own,” he said of the project he and his wife Ann worked on. “Next door, there is a little girl and a boy who both did. And there could be others.

“There are quite a few in our little neighborhood.”

Robert Clarke and his wife, Ann, stand next to the inspiring rocks they created. (Kevin Baxter / Los Angeles Times)

The dead end street where the Clarkes have lived for three years was quickly decorated with so many tiny, brightly colored stones that it seemed lined with Christmas lights.

“Then I decided to try it myself,” he said.

With a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Texas Tech and a master’s degree in art and industrial design from Notre Dame, he was a natural.

“I was bored, you know?” said Clarke, whose resume includes 22 years at Honda, where he started Honda Performance Development; separate positions as President and CEO of the Sports Car Club of America Pro Racing and Vice President of New Business for the SCCA; and a short stay as CEO of De Ferran Motorsports. “I decided that I was going to start making one [rock] one day until this thing is over. “

More than a week later, his creations dot a brick wall under the entrance of a pedestrian walkway above the Valencia High. He intends to continue enriching the collection until the order to stay at home is lifted or the small landscaping stones in his yard are gone.

“It’s just fun, you know,” he said. “It’s positive. To do something like this with hair on it, it just puts a smile on your face in difficult times.”

