Robert Kraft would be the perfect owner to lead the Mets into a new era

On May 25, 2016, Madison Square Garden burst with warmth and excitement as it welcomed Yeshiva University’s keynote speaker: Robert Kraft.

“Well, thank you,” said the owner of the enemy Patriots as he stepped onto the stage, and then joked, “It’s not the reception I usually get when entering the sports arenas in New York.”

What happened that day will feel like a stroke of golf compared to the next time Kraft sets foot in a Big Apple sports facility.

What happened last week, in fact, made me think more than treating Kraft like a royal rival.

As big as that: Robert Kraft, owner of the Mets.

Yes, Kraft should ride its wave of New York love until serious discussions with the Wilpons, whose efforts to sell the Mets to Steve Cohen have been less effective than Rich Kotite’s tenure as coach- head of the Jets. The 78-year-old Kraft might just be the savior the Mets and their emotionally altered fans need.

Last week, in case you missed it, Kraft organized the purchase of 1.4 million N95 masks for its home state of Massachusetts, then 300,000 more for New York, sending the Patriots’ plane to China to buy them, at a time of dire need in the battle against COVID-19. What a gesture. As Mark Cannizzaro of The Post wrote, Kraft has gained family status here.

Imagine if he built on this deep generosity by transforming the Mets into patriots of the Major League Baseball. He would not be just a member of the family. He would be the godfather of every home in the National League, from New Haven to Trenton.

Appreciate what Kraft would bring to Citi Field.

Wealth: If it can’t quite match the very wealthy Cohen, The Street website estimated Kraft’s fortune last year at between $ 6.35 billion and $ 6.9 billion. This gives him more than enough to buy the Mets, whether it was the $ 2.6 billion that Cohen had agreed to pay for 80% of the club or a lower number recognizing these difficult times, and to exploit them in the industry background. pool alongside the Yankees and the Dodgers. The economic system of baseball, more capitalist than the salary ceiling of the NFL, should not be disconcerted.

Experience / Skill: Kraft only beat Cohen in this direct comparison. It’s hard to overstate the work Kraft has done with the Patriots since their purchase in 1994. Between its brilliant acquisition of Bill Belichick from the Jets in 2000, at a time when there were great doubts about Belichick’s ability to lead a team football, and his construction of Gillette Stadium, Kraft transformed the Pats from the least popular professional sport operation in the Boston area to the North American gold standard for all sports. He also assumed a leadership role in the NFL, which should make him more enjoyable for the lords of the Major League Baseball mansion.

If you’re wondering about Kraft’s age for long-term stewardship, his eldest son Jonathan is president of the Patriots as well as the Kraft group, which controls the Pats and the stadium in addition to other assets like Major League Soccer’s. New England Revolution.

Connections to New York: It’s worth repeating and illustrating how much this city means to Kraft. He attended Columbia University, which now plays its football games on Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium. He owns an apartment in Manhattan. He received the Carnegie Hall Medal

Excellence for its philanthropic work and commercial success.

Given his high IQ in New York, Kraft surely knows that many Jets fans also support the Mets, making it a rather masochistic subculture. The decades of blows their Jets have received from Kraft’s Pats would only reinforce these people’s desire to have him by their side for once, right?

He has earned the trust and gratitude of New Yorkers, which is no small task for a New England sports owner. Repairing the Mets, allowing them to reach their vast potential, should be relatively easy. It would be awfully fun to see him try it.