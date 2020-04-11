Rams Must Find Depth Of Safety In NFL Project

As the Rams prepare for the NFL draft, The Times will review their roster. Part 2 of 10: Guarantees.

The plan included Taylor Rapp playing as rotation security, giving the Rams rookie time to learn from wise veteran Eric Weddle and rising star John Johnson.

And through almost six games in the 2019 season, Rapp learned with confidence.

After Johnson suffered a shoulder injury late in the season against the San Francisco 49ers, Rapp has been propelled into starting lineup for the last 10 games. He showed that the Rams had wisely drafted by choosing him in the second round.

Now that Weddle has retired, Johnson and Rapp are ready to leave for a Rams team trying to bounce back from a non-knockout 9-7 season.

Johnson said this week that he is looking forward to playing alongside Rapp.

“We will both be a little more versatile,” said Johnson. “And I also think Taylor Rapp is a little more versatile than he thinks, so I think we’re going to have to get that out of him.”

Johnson, Rapp and all Rams defensive players will learn a new system from first-year coordinator Brandon Staley.

Johnson, 24, was a third-round pick in 2017. Injuries slowed him down during off-season training and training camp before his rookie season, but he started the last 11 games against Lamarcus Joyner.

In 2018, he intercepted four passes during the regular season, and also intercepted an overtime pass from the NFC championship game to establish the winning basket that sent the Rams to the Super Bowl.

Rapp, 22, intercepted two passes last season. He also established himself as an exceptional tackle and got rave reviews from Weddle.

Other guarantees on the list are second-year pro Nick Scott, who played mostly in special teams, and second-year pro Jake Gervase, an undrafted free agent who spent most of last season in the training team.

Marqui Christian, a valuable rotational safety over the past few seasons, has become an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 season and has reportedly agreed to sign a $ 2 million one-year contract with the New York Jets in March. But this agreement failed and Christian is still not signed.

Under contract for 2020: Johnson ($ 2.3 million), Rapp ($ 1.1 million), Scott ($ 694,000), Gervase ($ 675,000),

Free agents: The Rams did not seek guarantees in the first two waves of free will. Christian, who has sometimes played as a linebacker in the system of former coordinator Wade Phillips, is far from returning. But strange things have happened in the NFL.

Draft copy: Neither Johnson nor Rapp were first-round picks, so the Rams showed their ability to identify safe talent in later rounds. Without choosing the first round for the fourth consecutive year, they will again look for securities to add depth.

List decisions: Weddle’s retirement was not completely unexpected. He hinted throughout the 2019 season that it could be his last. Johnson is in the final year of his rookie contract. He said he was not worried about overtime and that his performance would speak for itself.

