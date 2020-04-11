Preacher of Pope Francis on Good Friday: the coronavirus reminds us that we are all deadly

In humble obedience, Pope Francis bowed for a few minutes to the floor of an almost empty Saint Peter’s Basilica during a Good Friday service, where the papal preacher declared that the coronavirus had reminded the people they were deadly, not all-powerful.

While François listened attentively, the Reverend Raniero Cantalamessa said to some prelates, choir members and about twenty other faithful that “it was simply the smallest and most formless element of nature, a virus , to remind us that we are mortal “and that” military power and technology are not enough to save us “.

The solemn prayer service took place, like all the ceremonies of Holy Week in the Vatican this week, without worshipers as part of containment measures against the spread of the virus.

Pope Francis goes to bed in prayer before celebrating Good Friday Mass for the Passion of Christ, at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, April 10, 2020. ANDREW MEDICHINI / POOL / AFP via Getty Images



Later, on an empty Saint-Pierre square, François was to preside over a nocturnal procession to pay homage to the sufferings of Jesus. Normally, thousands of pilgrims and Romans gathered at the Colosseum in Rome for a torchlight procession of the Way of the Cross, presided over by Francis. But this was canceled due to the pandemic and moved to the vast Vatican square instead.

Cantalamessa said that when the pandemic is over, “the return to the current situation is the” recession “that we should fear most.” He said the virus had broken down “the barriers and distinctions of race, nation, religion, wealth and power”.

During the service of the basilica, prayers were offered to those who contracted or died from the virus, as well as to the health personnel who cared for it.