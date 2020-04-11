Peter Sellars on creating art from the wreck of the coronavirus

Throughout his career, Peter Sellars has shown – whether in opera, theater, teaching or the director’s countless discussions and interviews – how everything close at hand could make us more alive. The tragedy serves. Comedy serves. History serves. Spirituality serves. Human relationships serve.

In any case, the most disorderly, the most revealing. Art, for the moment, is still for Sellars a question of healing. So it’s an epic moment.

“My feeling is really that we are in the midst of a new era being reborn,” he said, contacted by telephone in Culver City. “And, yes, the labor pains are fierce.”

Traveling at ridiculously high energy levels for the past four decades, Sellars said that an unforeseen advantage of the pandemic was that isolation had forced him, like the rest of us, to finally stop and manage “where you are and who you are.”

If we can understand what we really need and what we don’t need, said Sellars with his hard-won optimism, “maybe, just maybe, we will emerge differently.” Rather than hopping on a plane every two weeks, he leads a life that now consists of walking early in the morning and spending time alone at home, surrounded by his enormous library. And, of course, more hugs, for which he is famous. “I am deeply illegal,” he joked.

Currently, “the complete drying up of income in the arts means that there is no cash flow and most individual artists and small artistic groups will find it difficult to get through this period,” a Sellars said. “So that’s the other side of it all.”

It turns out that this is something for which Sellars is well prepared, having spoken in recent years about the virtues of reduction. Although he continued to conduct the occasional and relatively expensive Mozart opera at the Salzburg Festival in Austria, he increasingly thought small.

“I tried to focus very intensely on a small scale but on an important meaning and purpose, on a sense of utility,” he said. “I think now we all need the means to become real and to express things that are complicated and difficult in an extremely concentrated way, not just to fill time and space.

“And guess what happened, it’s something that makes it clear.”

Signs have long indicated that we are headed for an unsustainable path in art and society.

“Of course, it’s this magical thing that takes you to another era in human history where music was made in people’s homes,” said Sellars, “and where a feeling of intimacy is at the heart. even of the artistic project. There can be an extremely high level of integrity when you work on the scale, but the minute you increase things – it becomes really difficult to maintain. keep honest is pretty beautiful and very moving. “

Economic implications are obviously at the heart of that, but not, Sellars suggested, perhaps, head on.

“Finally, the conversation is not dominated by money,” said Sellars with a feeling of triumph in his voice, “but by something else.

“Money is do not what we’re talking about right now. Especially if we hear something in the public sphere, it is because someone paid for you to hear it. So almost everything in the public sphere in recent years, whether propaganda or public spirit, is actually the sound of money.

“So what does it mean that money is not the main factor?”

This question leads Sellars to wonder how, then, we support public art and, in doing so, “how to replant democratic roots in a democratic society which is far from democracy because it has been on sale for so long?” “

It is not orderly, he said. It’s not simple. But the sheer size of these questions is an opportunity for change that involves everyone.

“The virus is not interested in borders,” said Sellars. “It is not border security. The virus travels in a way that is actually a red flag. “

What excites Sellars is a basic human need for creativity. “Frankly, a new generation is above it all,” he proclaimed, “and it moves much faster than you and I can move.

“I hear many students. A guy has a whole film festival in Brooklyn. Films made in apartments for people. It’s a festival of anti-virus films, and they now have 20 feature films slated for filming next month. “

While Sellars admitted that it is far too early to know what this could lead to, he said that artists are drawn to the tragedy for what it must teach us.

“This kind of suffering does not manifest itself without reason, and that there is something to recognize, learn, absorb and understand,” he said. “And that’s what this moment is.”

Sellars’ solution is to take the time to delve as deeply as possible into projects that he has thought about for a long time and which seem particularly relevant now, such as the staging of the “Vrailakirti Sutra”. The ancient Buddhist script insists on the nature of silence, and has reflected on it for more than two decades. Sellars finally organized a party workshop at the Hammer Museum last spring with dancer Michael Schumacher and carnatic singer Ganavya.

“The simple act of staging a Buddhist sutra with two people and projecting the words,” said Sellars, “feels really powerful, beautiful, and just. We are going to do another chapter with one of the master calligraphers of the world, Wang Dongling. This section of the sutra is very famous because it concerns the presence of the disease, what is the meaning of the disease in your life.

“The content dates from the 1st century and goes nowhere. It will be with us in the long term. The theatrical resources are quite basic: three people, a microphone and a projector for the titles.”

And the subject is elementary: non-duality, nothingness. Sellars said the bottom line for him was that “art is about creating something out of nothing.” The art consists in realizing how powerful nothing is, nothing in the Zen sense of withdrawing the ego, withdrawing the material object, concentrating absolutely and leaving nothing to be the point of entry.

“This is the point where you let go of everything, finally, without holding back. You let go. You recognize the power of nothing. You recognize the rhythm of nothing. You recognize that nothing is really liberation. “

Sellars also said it leads to responses to work with larger institutions, such as the Los Angeles Philharmonic. In October, the orchestra plans to put together “The Tristan Project”, Sellars’ epic collaboration with Esa-Pekka Salonen and videographer Bill Viola. It should happen, but nothing is more certain. The coronavirus crisis is hitting orchestras, large and small, extremely hard.

“If someone is going to float during this time, Gustavo will,” said Sellars of artist and music director Gustavo Dudamel, adding that he was certain that the L.A. Phil was in good hands. “My God, talk about not having a maestro who only takes care of his hair!”

“Gustavo grew up with music in a culture of incredible deprivation. He grew up with nothing, and music was something in a situation where they had nothing. I think Gustavo, in the end, has the compass that will go through this.

“And much of the most powerful art was created by people who started with nothing. We actually cherish the feeling that we are facing what we don’t have, and therefore something new has to be created and imagined and invented and produced like a flower, something that is just a seed. This is the miracle. That’s why we’re on Earth.

“It’s always scary. But if it’s not scary, you don’t make art and you don’t live life. That’s the job description. “