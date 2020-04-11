Old lists of Shel Silverstein houseboats for sale in Sausalito

A unique list in Sausalito offers a unique chance to quarantine at sea. A World War II balloon barge, which has belonged to poet Shel Silverstein for decades, was sold for $ 783,000 .

Nicknamed “Evil Eye”, the nautical retreat has a past steeped in history. Balloon barges were used as observation ships during the war and included kite balloons attached to repel possible dive bombers. After the war, it was decommissioned and transformed into a 1,200 square foot houseboat, after which the author of “The Giving Tree” bought it in the 1960s and remained its owner until his death in 1999.

The following decades saw the military ship age in a dilapidated house full of old wood and a handful of stained glass, but after selling for $ 375,000 in 2017, its new owner transformed it into a bohemian space worthy of an artist.

Skylights and string lights illuminate the main living area with an elevated living room and a custom dining table. Further on there is an elegant gray and white kitchen with a wooden accent wall.

A staircase descends to the lower level, where whitewashed beams hang from gray hardwood floors. The space contains a living room, a guest bedroom with a hanging bed and a master bedroom with a living room.

Dianne Andrews of Engel & Völkers Sausalito holds the list.

A writer known for his cartoons and children’s books, Silverstein has created many works, including “Now Here’s My Plan”, “The Giving Tree” and “Where the Sidewalk Ends”. His works have sold more than 20 million copies, and the Chicago native has also received two Grammy Awards and an Oscar nomination.