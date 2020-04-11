NYC shelter for homeless in revolt against coronavirus conditions

Residents of a homeless shelter in the town of Randall’s Island are outraged by what they say is unsanitary living conditions creating a home for COVID-19.

Former resident Alfonzo Forney, 41, who claims that several men at the Clarke Thomas shelter have the virus, is circulating a petition signed by dozens of people living in the shelter demanding new management.

On March 28, the petition reads as follows: “the resident in bed 1055 … was taken by ambulance, presenting various symptoms of COVID-19”. He continues to accuse the director of security [John] Bradley allows three people to stay in the same bed before it is decontaminated.

Roy Coleman, 69, another resident who was diagnosed with coronavirus at Harlem Hospital this week, was discharged from the shelter after his condition was known and stayed there overnight before being released. he told the Post. Coleman said he finally received a Metrocard from the shelter and was told to go to a Marriott in Long Island City – a hotel offering temporary accommodation to homeless New Yorkers living with coronavirus.

“You don’t send someone like that who is positive for COVID-19 on the bus or the train,” said Forney.

A police officer with Clarke Thomas’ Homeless Services Department told The Post that neither the city nor the shelter had provided them with personal protective equipment and that soap and hand sanitizer were not available in the area. ‘establishment (outside staff offices).

“The PPE that I have now was provided by another officer,” said the police officer.

A representative of Clake Thomas disputed allegations by Forney and others that an internal investigation “found these allegations to be baseless.”