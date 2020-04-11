Notre-Dame cathedral opened for a Good Friday Mass in the middle of the coronavirus shutdown almost a year after the fire

The ceremony began Friday morning, with Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit entering the cathedral and presenting an important relic, the Crown of Thorns of Christ, who survived the fire.
“A year ago, the cathedral was destroyed. Today, the country is ravaged by a pandemic. There is always a message of hope, and this celebration in the heart of the cathedral will be the sign of our hope” said Aupetit. CNN BFMTV Affiliate before the service,.
The 40-minute Friday mass also featured classical musician Renaud Capuçon playing the violin. Actors Philippe Torreton and Judith Chemla, who also sang, delivered readings of Christian texts.
The small group, some wearing masks and combinations of hazardous materials, held the ceremony in a secure part of the cathedral in front of a large cross and under a hole in the cathedral roof.
Construction of one of the world’s most famous cathedrals, which burned down on April 15, 2019, has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will likely resume in 2021 when it is safely possible, said Aupetit. BFMTV.
French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced on March 14 that the country would close all places that are not essential to life in French, including restaurants, cafes and clubs.
France has also banned all rallies across the country, and the country closed its borders on March 17 to contain the epidemic of coronavirus.
There are more than 117,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus in France and more than 12,200 people have died.
