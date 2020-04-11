Notre-Dame cathedral opened for a Good Friday Mass in the middle of the coronavirus shutdown almost a year after the fire

The ceremony began Friday morning, with Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit entering the cathedral and presenting an important relic, the Crown of Thorns of Christ, who survived the fire.

“A year ago, the cathedral was destroyed. Today, the country is ravaged by a pandemic. There is always a message of hope, and this celebration in the heart of the cathedral will be the sign of our hope” said Aupetit. CNN BFMTV Affiliate before the service,.

The 40-minute Friday mass also featured classical musician Renaud Capuçon playing the violin. Actors Philippe Torreton and Judith Chemla, who also sang, delivered readings of Christian texts.

The small group, some wearing masks and combinations of hazardous materials, held the ceremony in a secure part of the cathedral in front of a large cross and under a hole in the cathedral roof.