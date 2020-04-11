Norco softball ace Sarah Willis remains focused on her future

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose sports careers were interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last name: Sarah Willis

School: Norco

Sport: Softball, launcher

Key statistics: 22-1 record in 2019 to lead the Cougars to the Division 1 championship; 4-0, .421 batting average, two circuits in 20 for 11-1 Norco

Summer plans: Hoping to play for his club softball team, the Corona Angels

Fall plans: Will attend the University of Washington

What she’s been doing since the end of the season:

“I work, I run, I throw and I hit the net in the garage. I texted my teammates almost every day, hoping the season wouldn’t be canceled, but we found out it was. It was depressing. “

For not having had the chance to say goodbye to her teammates:

“It’s an experience to be able to play softball in high school. Not having a chance to play my last senior games is sad, but more important than just being a softball player. It’s more about being in the real world now. “

What he misses most without sport:

“Being with my teammates every time we go out in the sixth period and put on our crampons and talk about our day and the freshmen making jokes. We went to the beach a few months ago to bond with the team and were attacked by seagulls. We went to laser marking. We played the hacky bag. All the little things keep me going. “

How stopping sports changed his life:

“It’s mentally difficult trying to go out every day to train without knowing if I’m going to play with my travel ball team this summer or fall when I go to college. I hang around a lot more with my little sisters. We play card games every day. I play video games and watch Netflix shows. “

On the anticipation of a return to the field:

“I will be really excited and exuberant to see my teammates again. But also sad, we will no longer be able to play. “

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.