NHL Plans Several Potential Coronavirus Return Projects

The NHL has developed a number of scenarios to use once it has been determined that it is safe to withdraw the league from its current break to play the rest of the regular season and playoffs – and one idea is to hold these games at neutral venues, Friday, NHL assistant commissioner Bill Daly told ESPN.

Representatives from a few cities in the U.S. and Canada have offered to host games when the league decides what to do to play the rest of the 2019-20 campaign.

“We have people who compile the full list of products we would need at the facility and assess certain facilities at a certain level,” said Daly. “But I can’t tell you that we’ve even finished creating a list [of potential sites], even less reduced.

The NHL said it would like to resume the regular season, which was postponed on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and finish the last 12-13 games leading up to the playoffs. If the league has the green light to play games, neutral sites are a tempting option because some NHL cities have home controls that may not allow teams to play games there.

This is where cities such as Grand Forks, N.D., Manchester, N.H. and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan could be an option for fanless games, according to ESPN.

“We are just starting to get an idea,” said Daly. “It’s sort of a combination of things, like when we can start a regular season [in 2020-21] and how much time we need for an offseason, then what the playoff format looks like, in terms of what you need to have a regular season. ”

The league has not made a decision on which sites would work and whether these sites are even workable for the well-being of the players.

“I feel like the players are very eager to come back. Obviously they want to be healthy and safe,” said Daly. “If a particular player had a particular concern, we had situations Similar in the past and as a league, we have been sensitive and receptive to this situation. “

The NHL would not wade into unknown territory by hosting games on sites without franchise.

In 1992, the league agreed to a settlement after a 10-day strike to organize 24 regular season games during the 1993 and 1994 season on neutral venues, some of these host cities, such as Dallas and Miami, winning thereafter relocation or expansion. franchises. Saskatoon was also one of the cities that hosted NHL games during this period.