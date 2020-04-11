NFL pro Marcedes Lewis lists a condo for sale in Hollywood

Professional soccer player Marcedes Lewis has listed a condominium at W Hollywood Residences in Hollywood for $ 1.399 million, according to records.

Found 10 storeys, the 2,060 square foot unit features an open plan floor plan with a center island kitchen, two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The living room has a drop-down projection screen and a wall of windows that permeates the urban landscape. An integrated smart home system, custom finishes and integrated elements are some of the details to note.

1/ten The roof bridge. (Realtor.com) 2/ten The open plan floor plan. (Realtor.com) 3/ten The living room and the dining room. (Realtor.com) 4/ten The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5/ten The living room offers a view of the city. (Realtor.com) 6/ten The main bathroom and the closet. (Realtor.com) seven/ten The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8/ten Room. (Realtor.com) 9/ten A bathroom. (Realtor.com) ten/ten The swimming pool. (Realtor.com)

The 143-unit W Hollywood Residences, which opened in 2010, has a rooftop terrace and pool, concierge services, and a screening room as well as access to the spa facilities at the neighboring W Hotel. Two covered parking spaces are included with the unit.

Lewis bought the property in 2012 for $ 1.05 million, The Times previously reported.

The 35-year-old tight end played college football at UCLA and played a dozen seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Green Bay Packers in 2018. In two seasons with the Packers, Lewis appeared in the 32 games, including 11 starts last year. .

He is said to have signed a one-year contract in March to return to the Packers next season.

Naomi Klein of Compass holds the list.