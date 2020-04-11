New York school buildings closed until end of school year, mayor says

Students continue to receive remote instructions, according to the city’s education ministry.

Students who have asked for digital devices but have not yet received them will get them by the end of the month, city officials said.

De Blasio encouraged people to think of September as the new era. Children are traumatized right now, he said, and it’s best not to bring them back to school before that.

He said he made his decision on Friday night after speaking with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease official.

De Blasio presented a five-point plan to help students in the country’s largest school system.

• Full delivery of Internet-enabled digital devices by the end of April. This means that 240,000 additional devices will be made available to children in the coming weeks.

• Increase the hours of the parental helpline and technical support staff.

• Launch new free online activities and programs.

• Graduates in their final year, approximately 75,000 of them. De Blasio said a full plan will be released next week.

• Prepare to reopen in September, with provisions to combat learning loss and support mental health.

De Blasio said the new year will have to be the greatest in the city’s history.


Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/ypCOE4Bp9jg/index.html

