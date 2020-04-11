New York Golfers Sneak Into Course Despite Coronavirus Closures

New York golfers have balls – and they will go to great lengths to use them.

While municipal golf courses are closed due to the coronavirus crisis, duffers simply walk on the links – or cut through chain-link fences – to play golf for free, saving up to $ 90 per part.

A Post reporter on Wednesday counted 22 corona-free golfers worldwide at the Dyker Heights Golf Course in Brooklyn.

“I don’t know why the golf courses are closed. It’s the best social sport out there,” said Andrew Barbaro, 35, of Bensonhurst, before starting cheekily.

Barbaro, who says he has a handicap of 4, plays Dyker Heights three to four times a week and was not going to let a deadly virus spoil his fun.

The online shoe seller said he had sold a pair of Jordans in three weeks and needed exercise. “My life has not changed at all,” he said.

A hot-headed duffer denied that there was even a ban. “They opened the doors, so why don’t they close the doors if they don’t want anyone here?” growled the sound of Joe Pesci, wearing a Mets cap and a sweatshirt with “Barracudas” on his chest. “It’s more of a social distancing than anywhere else. You go to the grocery store two or three feet apart. Here you are a hundred meters from each other! “

The guilty golfer pulled his hoodie over his head and walked away from the course.

“You should take care of your business, man!” warned another intruder brandishing a club, who played with challenge. “Social shame can take care of its own business and make fun of itself!”

A groundskeeper at the Silver Lake Golf Course on Staten Island said devious duffers cut holes in the fence to access the 18-hole course.

On Wednesday, 85 incredible golfers were kicked from the South Shore golf course on Staten Island and six were escorted from the district’s LaTourette GC, said city park spokesperson Crystal Howard, who oversees the 20 mini-course and full services.

She said eight duffers were removed from the Clearview Golf Course in Queens on April 5 and five received a summons for $ 50 trespassing.

Howard noted that all of Parks’ golf courses are operated by third-party operators through license agreements and closed on March 22 “to be too careful and to help promote social distancing.”

“We have increased patrols on routes across the city in response to these violations,” said Howard.