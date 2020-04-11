New symptom of ‘twinkling’, great apes on locking

Coronavirus patients report feeling a strange feeling of buzzing all over their body – and doctors say this may be one of the last feelings they feel when their body successfully fights the contagion.

People struck by the deadly virus gathered on social media to discuss the disturbing sensation, one of them describing it as “an electrical sensation on my skin”.

Here’s what else we learned today:

Crisis in New York and around the world:

More than 100,000 people around the world – including 5,000 in New York – have died from the coronavirus. At least 639 other Big Apple residents were killed by the virus in a single day.

Mayor Bill de Blasio admitted for the first time that the victims of the coronavirus are among the dead already buried in the potter’s field on Hart Island.

Health nuggets:

Any type of smoke inhalation – even occasional use of weeds – is a risk of coronavirus, experts warn.

The issuance of coronavirus immunity certificates for Americans was discussed at White House meetings. The idea that people should carry papers to prove they’ve tested positive for antibodies could “have some merit,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

Cash increases:

New York’s struggling food will receive an additional $ 25 million in emergency aid to help ease the unprecedented demands of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump is eagerly awaiting a “very big rebound” in the economy. “This week, in just four days, we experienced the largest increase in the stock market since 1974,” he said. “We are very lucky for the very big rebound when the invisible enemy is gone!”

The Federal Department of Transportation has released $ 1 billion in emergency funding for the US railway Amtrak, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

In other news …