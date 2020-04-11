New Ebola case in Congo a few days before the planned end of the epidemic

BENI, Congo – A new case of Ebola virus was confirmed in eastern Congo, just three days before the country declared the end of the epidemic, the World Health Organization announced Friday.

The new case was confirmed in Beni, a community that had been the epicenter of the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history.

It was almost 42 case-free days, and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Congo declaration was scheduled for Monday. “We are preparing and expecting more cases,” he said, reflecting the caution that has mixed with optimism in recent days.

“I am sad,” said WHO chief Africa, Matshidiso Moeti said in a tweet.

Health workers in Congo were waiting for the end of a global public health emergency – Ebola – while preparing for the arrival of another: the coronavirus. Two cases of coronavirus have already been reported in Beni.

“We will just have to go on for another 42 days,” or the amount of time required before the Ebola outbreak is declared over, said WHO chief of emergency Mike Ryan.

“This may be our lesson for COVID-19: there is no exit strategy until you get the hang of it,” said Ryan. “You must always be ready to start again … never be surprised.”

The Ebola epidemic has killed more than 2,260 people – the second after the 2014-2016 epidemic in West Africa.

The current epidemic declared in August 2018 has occurred under particularly difficult conditions amid deadly rebel attacks, community suspicion and some of the world’s weakest infrastructure in remote areas. Some Ebola workers have been attacked and killed.

Yet the epidemic has seen the use of experimental Ebola vaccines, a welcome development in the fight against one of the most notorious diseases in the world.

On Friday in Beni, some residents were crushed.

“It is truly a shame,” said Mbusa Kyota, who had just heard the news of the new Ebola case on the radio. “Now, doctors and the public must step up their efforts to overcome this epidemic once again.”

Health workers had already turned around their Ebola message and other efforts to fight the coronavirus.

“This is a devastating development for communities in eastern Congo who are also at risk from the coronavirus epidemic, in addition to the ongoing conflicts and displacement,” said Kate Moger, regional vice-president from the International Rescue Committee, in a press release. .