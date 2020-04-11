NBA 2K Players Tournament Could Be More Than A Single Event

The first NBA 2K Players Tournament was developed in a short time, but organizers say the response they have received since its television debut on April 3 could have a lasting effect.

Although the tournament ends with the semifinals and the championship rounds on Saturday, broadcast from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. PDT, he could produce future versions in which NBA players will continue to compete in front of a national audience, not in uniform inside huge arenas, but in sweatshirts from home.

“We are proud of what we have achieved here,” said Matt Holt, executive vice president of global partnerships at the NBA. “And I think we will try to do more in the future, no matter if we are in the current situation or if we have live sports again.”

Since the NBA suspended its season a month ago, following a player’s first positive test for the new coronavirus, league and media leaders continue to think about how to fill in great hours of programming with no guarantee that the sport will return in 2020. Esports Tournaments cannot fill up the amount of live airtime that would otherwise have been spent on these seasons, but the first positive feedback from players’ tournaments suggests that this could be an alternative viable to move forward, said organizers.

“The tournament was incredibly well received by viewers, both through traditional viewer channels and through streaming and social engagement,” said Jason Argent, senior vice president of sport strategy. and NBA 2K licenses, in an email. “The most important thing for us, however, is the ability to bring competitive basketball and light fun to audiences around the world right now, and we are delighted to see them react positively.”

The first round of the 16-player installment aired on April 3 on ESPN and ended two days later. In Thursday’s quarterfinals, Clippers teammates Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley and Phoenix teammates Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker advanced to prepare for Saturday’s semifinals: Harrell against Booker and Beverley against Ayton.

An ESPN spokesperson declined to say how many viewers watched the first round and quarter-finals, which were also broadcast on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Twitter. The number of viewers was also not released by Money but he wrote that “We are very pleased with the reach we have been able to achieve, especially by becoming the most watched ESPN telesports channel in history.”

The idea of ​​pitting players against their peers in a video game tournament broadcast on linear television had never been made before by 2K or the NBA, but was not far-fetched. Some NBA players have already started broadcasting their games on social media in real time, and NBA 2K – made by 2K, an NBA partner – is a popular game in the league. Another partner, ESPN, needed all kinds of live competition programming.

“We tried hard to try to get it in place quickly and given all the circumstances in which we find ourselves, the logistics of doing it were not easy,” said Holt. “We do not send production teams to the players. We send XBoxes, audio equipment and cameras. It all happened in two and a half weeks. “

Those who listened, whether casual fans desperate for any live sports programming or others more familiar with esports, heard Beverley’s comments during victories against Hassan Whiteside of Portland and Andre Drummond of Cleveland – “my style is impeccable! ” – and Harrison Barnes share memories of playing with Dirk Nowitzki at second-year guard Trae Young.

“It’s great to see these players and it’s fun to see them in their original environment,” said Holt. “One of their children walks across the screen as if it is happening to everyone in the world right now and you can see the spirit of competition manifesting.

“Although we all want to play NBA games, it’s certainly a good and next thing to be proud of.”