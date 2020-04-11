More than half of Americans now wear face masks as coronavirus spreads

More than half of Americans who went out in public last week said they wore face masks to protect themselves from coronavirus, polls found on Friday – but Democrats were much more likely to wear protective gear. than Republicans.

the ABC / Ipsos survey found that, overall, 55% of Americans who ventured outside said they wore a face mask or other face covering, such as a scarf or bandana, while 45% said not to have done it.

But the country’s partisan divide is also reflected in the results, with 69% of Democrats claiming to have worn such blankets, compared to 47% of Republicans and 49% of independents.

But this partisan divide was less dramatic when respondents were asked if they were concerned about the coronavirus, with 90% of Democrats and 82% of GOPers expressing concern about the pandemic.

The Trump administration has sent mixed signals about the use of masks, with Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx urge Americans to wear them outside to protect themselves and others.

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted Thursday a photo of herself wearing a mask and urged others to do the same.

“While the CDC is studying the spread of # COVID-19, they recommend that people wear cloth face covers in public places when social distancing can be difficult to do. Remember that this does NOT replace the importance of social estrangement ”, she wrote.

But President Trump said the masks were voluntary and said he would not wear them.

“I don’t know, sort of sitting in the oval office behind this beautiful Resolute desk,” the president told reporters during a briefing a week ago.

“I think wearing a mask to greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don’t know. In a way, I don’t see it for myself. I don’t – I don’t. I may change my mind, but it will pass and I hope it will pass very quickly. “

The survey comes as there have been 461,437 confirmed cases in the United States and 16,478 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, which follows global cases

The survey was conducted from April 8 to 9, 2020 with a national random sample of 512 adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.3 points.