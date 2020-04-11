Missing these Paul Newman classics will put you behind eight balls

While the coronavirus is shutting down every day, we will bring you a recommendation from The Post’s Peter Botte for a sports movie, TV show, or book that may have been before your time or has slipped from a one way or another between the cracks in your reading / reading history.

The Hustler (1961)

Classroom: PG

Diffusion: Amazon Prime

The color of money (1986)

Classroom: R

Diffusion: Amazon Prime

Maybe you don’t consider billiards a sport, but Reg Dunlop of “Slap Shot” was not the only essential role in Paul Newman’s brilliant career to make our daily approval list.

Newman’s representation of Fast Eddie Felson in this formidable couple – released a quarter of a century apart – included the second pitchman of the famous dressing (after “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”) of nine Oscar nominations for the original and its long awaited first Oscar win for the long-awaited sequel.

“The Hustler” portrays Newman as a small shark by the pool who sets out to defeat the legendary fats of Minnesota, played brilliantly by Jackie Gleason during his first real breakup with his beloved character Ralph Kramden on the television channel ” The Honeymooners “.

George C. Scott also steals several scenes as manager Bert Gordon, as does Piper Laurie in a heartbreaking turn as Felson’s alcohol lover, Sarah. Former middleweight boxing world champion Jake LaMotta, of “Raging Bull” fame, even makes a memorable appearance as a bartender.

Fast forward 25 years, and Newman resumes his famous role in “The Color of Money”, directed by Martin Scorcese, as a mentor of the immodest character of Tom Cruise, Vincent. Newman finally won a golden statue of the best actor at the Oscars – a year after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award – after losing in previous shows to more fleshy roles in “The Verdict” and “Absence of Malice”.

Note citation: “He’s awesome! Definitely, this fat old man. Look at the way he moves, like a dancer. … And these fingers, these marshmallow fingers. And this is like playing the violin or something like that. “Eddie Felson quick on Minnesota fats in” The Hustler “.

Boot blows: 4.5 out of 5