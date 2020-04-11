Michael Avenatti temporarily released from prison for coronavirus problems

by April 11, 2020 Top News
The judge said that Avenatti will have to return to detention in 90 days. The interim release came after lawyers for Avenatti said he was at risk for coronavirus because he had pneumonia last year.

Avenatti was detained at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan after a California judge revoked his bail earlier this year, saying he was involved in suspicious financial transactions. MCC has reported cases of viruses among inmates.

Avenatti will have to be quarantined in the prison for 14 days to make sure he does not have the virus and cannot spread it in the community, said the judge.

Once prison officials determine that Avenatti does not have the virus, he will be returned to house arrest at his friend’s home in Los Angeles and will not be allowed to use the Internet. A second friend posted a $ 1 million bond guaranteeing the release.

Avenatti was condemned earlier this year attempt to extort more than $ 20 million from Nike.
He has been charged in two indictments $ 300,000 embezzlement of his former client, adult movie star Stormy Daniels, and with tax evasion and theft of millions of dollars from other clients. Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

His trials are scheduled for later this year.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/Cl16bxFYFBw/index.html

