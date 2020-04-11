MGM Said to Put Trump’s “Apprentice” Cassettes in Scam Costume

Undisplayed footage of Donald Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” is expected to be given to entrepreneurs who claim to have been defrauded when Trump and his children repeatedly supported a struggling multilevel marketing company on the reality show, a declared a judge.

It would be the first time that strangers would be able to watch at least parts of the reality show that were not broadcast publicly. There have been many unsuccessful efforts to gain access to the footage, including actor Tom Arnold’s television series “Hunting for Trump’s Bands”.

American district judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan advised Hollywood studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer on Thursday to find a way for the plaintiffs to see hundreds of hours of recording of two episodes in which the executives of the marketing company, ACN Opportunity LLC, were over-defining the guests.

“It seems appropriate that the tapes be made available,” Schofield said at the end of a telephone hearing. The judge asked the complainants and MGM to negotiate a way to achieve this.

Trump and his three oldest children were sued in 2018 for their role in promoting ACN from 2005 to 2015, Trump suggesting that people could invest in the company’s office video phone with little or no risk. The service was quickly overshadowed by the advent of smartphones and the plaintiffs claim to have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars by trusting the Trumps.

The hearing took place a day after Schofield denied the Trumps ‘attempt to submit the matter to arbitration, claiming that they could not benefit from the arbitration clause in the plaintiffs’ contracts with ACN. The judge criticized the Trumps for not asking for arbitration until after using the justice system for months to gain access to the plaintiffs’ documents.

“We look forward to continuing to gather evidence to do justice to our brave customers and to thousands of others like them who have been defrauded by the Trumps,” said their lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, in a statement.

MGM, who took possession of the popular program before Trump’s election, is not a party to the trial, and he argued for months that complying with the plaintiffs’ summons would be painful due to outdated technology and ranking systems used for episodes. .

Trump and kids denied wrongdoing, president called past ACN endorsements “Swelling” that no reasonable investor would have relied on.

Trumps lawyer Joanna Hendon declined to comment on the image dispute, which the Trump family has not weighed on. The lawyer said she plans to appeal the judge’s ruling on Wednesday, dismissing the family’s request to force the dispute into arbitration.