Mexican health workers protested the lack of protective equipment. Now they receive COVID-19

For weeks, staff at Mexico’s public hospitals have protested the lack of basic protective supplies, including masks, gloves and even hand soap.

Now some of them are getting sick. According to health officials, at least 329 doctors and nurses in the country’s public medical system have tested positive for COVID-19.

Some primary care physicians say the actual number of infections may be higher and blame politicians who have cut hospital budgets in recent years for not preparing them to fight the virus.

While the first cases in Mexico were generally confined to people rich enough to travel outside the country and receive treatment in private hospitals, outbreaks broke out in chronically underfunded hospitals and clinics where most Mexicans are receiving care.

In the tourist resort of Cabo San Lucas, 42 workers from a public hospital have recently tested positive for the disease.

In the town of Monclova, near the border with Texas, a truck driver who went to the United States spread the infection to several dozen health workers, at least three of whom died, according to authorities.

In recent days, attention has focused on General Regional Hospital No. 72 in Tlalnepantla de Baz, a community just north of Mexico City. Federal authorities say 19 medical workers have tested positive there, and staff say at least 10 more have symptoms and are awaiting test results.

“It shouldn’t have happened,” said a medical resident who came down with a fever and a headache on Sunday, two weeks after treating a patient suspected of having COVID-19 and who died later.

The resident said that she worked without a mask, glasses and scrubs because none were available. The doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not allowed to give interviews, said that she is resting at home and awaiting her own test results for COVID-19.

Two other doctors working in the same hospital confirmed that health workers lack basic protective equipment.

“We are all terrified that we will be the next to fall ill,” said another medical resident, who said she had recently been forced to intubate a patient suspected of having COVID-19 but did not had not received a mask.

“I am afraid of dying or of being able to bring the disease home, and they could die,” said the doctor.

Workers convert the gymnasium of the Ternium steel industry into a field hospital for COVID-19 patients in Monterrey, Mexico. (AFP via Getty Images)

Supply shortages in overcrowded public hospitals in Mexico predated the coronavirus crisis.

Sometimes doctors and nurses had to ask patients to buy surgical masks, gowns and other basic supplies. At Tlalnepantla hospital, shortages of soap and other cleaning supplies have caused epidemics of colitis and other infectious diseases.

But the seriousness of the problem has been highlighted in recent months as the coronavirus has spread from the industrial city of Wuhan, China, to other parts of the world.

Mexico has confirmed 233 COVID-19 deaths and 3,844 cases, but experts estimate that these figures reflect low levels of screening and that the actual number of infections could be eight times the official total.

At Tlalnepantla hospital, doctors asked their supervisors to provide more widespread tests to patients and medical staff.

Since the first case arrived in Mexico in late February, hospital workers across the country have been demonstrating, calling on authorities to provide more protective equipment.

Mexican officials have promised that more supplies are on the way, citing a recent shipment from China that included a large number of gloves, masks and other equipment.

“Our teams are already starting their distribution, so we don’t think it will take them long to arrive,” said Assistant Secretary of Health Hugo Lopez-Gatell.

A statement from the Mexican Social Security Institute, which runs hospitals and public clinics, said authorities are working to improve living conditions in the country’s health centers, including Tlalnepantla.

“Actions are being reinforced to minimize medical and operational risks, including sanitation throughout the hospital, the constant supply of personal protective equipment and permanent communication with workers and union representation,” the statement said.

Cecilia Sanchez, of the Times office in Mexico City, contributed to this report.